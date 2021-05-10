DORIAN Launches On Stream.Theatre in June

Following the success of their Gatsby A Musical, filmed and streamed at Cadogan Hall, Ruby in the Dust now present Dorian A Rock Musical. This exciting new production gives Oscar Wilde's classic an epic, modern twist with a newly composed score that sears through the action, propelled by influences from Bowie to Brecht.

A rock star, trapped in eternal adolescence, wants to change the course of his life and discover love. But, can you find love if you've sold your soul to the Devil? Whilst sitting for the eccentric society painter, Basil Hallward, Dorian is discovered by the influential Lord Henry and is soon under the spell of this dangerous, charismatic music impresario. Dorian, the secret child of love and death, is suddenly thrust into a confusing world where love dare not speak its name.

With Keith Ramsay fresh from his critically acclaimed performance as Sergei Rachmaninoff in Preludes at Southwark Playhouse as the titular character (Armour, Charing Cross Theatre; Julius Caesar, The Globe), the cast comprises John Addison (The Life, Southwark Playhouse; A Little Night Music, Garrick Theatre), Fia Houston-Hamilton (Mamma Mia!, UK Tour; Wolf of Wall Street, Immersive London), Robert Grose (Kinky Boots, Adelphi Theatre; EastEnders, BBC), Lewis Rae (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Regents Park Open Air Theatre; Mame, Hope Mill Theatre), Johanna Stanton (The Rocky Horror Show, No. 1 UK Tour; The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Apollo Theatre), Sophie Jugé (Coppelia, Birmingham Royal Ballet; Good Omens, BBC) and Tristan Pegg (The Merry Wives of Windsor, RSC; The Shape of the Impossible, National Theatre).

Although The Picture of Dorian Gray was written over one hundred and twenty years ago, its themes of vanity, mortality, and corruption still resonate. The show began life as a reading at Cafe Royal, in the very room where Oscar Wilde used to stage his own readings. Its run at the Other Palace was cancelled just two days before opening night as the pandemic forced the first lockdown in March 2020. Now, filmed at a secret location in the heart of the West End, it will be brought to audiences online.

Composer Joe Evans comments, This is a fantastic opportunity to present Oscar Wilde's iconic fairy tale in a timeless setting. Oscar Wilde, if not a rock star, would have definitely floated in those circles if he were around today. His Gothic prose lends itself perfectly to a rock score, without losing the sense of irony and fun inherent in the text. I am thrilled to be working with such a dream cast who will bring this musical to life.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.stream.theatre/season/127 for £15.