DOG MAN THE MUSICAL Reveals UK Tour Dates

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

UK tour dates have been announced for the European premiere of Dog Man: The Musical , including its previously announced run at the Southbank Centre from 29 July – 16 August (Press Performance will be 4 August at 2.30pm). This hilarious and heartfelt new musical, for everyone over 5, is based on the worldwide bestselling book series by Dav Pilkey, also creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Dog Man: The Musical comes to the UK after playing to packed houses in the US where it had multiple sell-out Off-Broadway seasons and US tours.

Tour venues will include Leicester Curve (16-19 July), Crewe Lyceum (21-23 July), London Southbank Centre (29 July - 16 August), Southend Palace (18-20 August), Hertford Beam (24-26 August), Wolverhampton Grand (28-29 August), Eastbourne Devonshire Park (4-5 September), Darlington Hippodrome (11-13 September), Torquay Princess Theatre (26-27 September), Halifax Victoria (3-4 October), Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre (16-17 October), Fareham Live (23-25 October) and Wycombe Swan (26-28 October). Further dates for 2027 are to be announced.

This epic musical adventure has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk-nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations); and is directed and choreographed by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%).

Since it launched to critical acclaim in 2016, Dav Pilkey's international hit book series Dog Man has more than 70 million copies in print worldwide and has been translated into 48 languages, with five of the titles currently in the Amazon UK top 50 best-selling children's books. The Dreamworks animated film based on the books was released earlier in 2025 to great acclaim and box office success. Dog Man: The Musical, originally produced by TheaterWorksUSA, premiered off-Broadway in June 2019 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, extending due to popular demand. The production returned to New York at New World Stages in March 2023.

Best friends George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they're 10, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favourite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be?

With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?

Dav Pilkey was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia as a child. He was so disruptive in class that his teachers made him sit out in the hallway every day. Luckily, Dav loved to draw and make up stories, so he spent his time in the hallway creating his own original comic books—the very first adventures of Dog Man and Captain Underpants. Since then, Dav has written and illustrated a number of bestselling and award-winning children's books, including the Caldecott Honor book The Paperboy. His Captain Underpants series and Dog Man graphic novels have sold millions of copies worldwide and have been translated into many languages. Dav lives in the Pacific Northwest with his wife. His stories explore universally positive themes that celebrate the triumph of the good-hearted.

The original creative team for Dog Man: The Musical also includes scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway's The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award); costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive); lighting design by David Lander (Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award); original sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress); orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler. Paul Herbert (Rob Brydon Songs and Stories, UK, Australia, NZ tour and The Wipers Times, West End /UK Tour) joins the team for the European premiere as Musical Director and Pearson Casting will be Casting Director.

Dog Man: The Musical is produced by Roast Productions by special arrangement with TWTheatricals.