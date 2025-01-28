DISNEY'S THE LION KING Pop-Up Comes to Battersea Power Station

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of two major milestones in the West End next month, Disney's THE LION KING has announced a free, pop-up exhibition at the iconic Battersea Power Station. The London production, now in its 26th year, is celebrating its 10,000th performance, and its 20 millionth guest, at its home at the Lyceum Theatre.

Visitors to the pop-up, which will be live inside Battersea Power Station's historic Turbine Hall A during the half-term week of 17 - 23 February 2025, will be able to explore the masks, puppets and costumes from the Olivier-Award winning THE LION KING up-close and learn about the inspiration behind many of the show's impressive designs. Iconic characters such as Rafiki and Zazu will be on display, alongside the iconic Mufasa, Simba and Nala masks and other much-loved pieces from the musical.

Workshops for families, led by Disney Teaching Artists, will run alongside the installation throughout the week, alongside other surprises for visitors to experience.

The story of THE LION KING roars into life every evening using spectacular masks, puppets and costumes to tell the story of Simba's epic adventures, as he struggles with the responsibilities of adulthood and becoming king.

Julie Taymor's internationally celebrated stage adaptation of THE LION KING opened on Broadway in 1997 and 25 global productions in nine different languages have been created since then (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese).

Performances of Disney's THE LION KING began in 1999 at the Lyceum Theatre, with the production celebrating its 25th anniversary last October.

The stunning artistry of the production is the work of a team of designers which drew on diverse cultural influences to recreate the rich colours and vast expanses of the African savanna in this daring and inspiring reinvention of one of the most successful animated feature films of all time.

Julie Taymor, one of the world's most innovative directors, brought a vast array of disciplines to THE LION KING, including extensive experience staging epic theatre and opera productions, exploring classic myths through ritualised puppetry, mask, and movement. The Lion King was the first musical Taymor directed in the commercial theatre and she made Broadway history by becoming the first woman to win the Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical.

The Broadway show's full creative team, which won five Tony Awards for its work on THE LION KING, reunited in 1999 to recreate the show in London. Julie Taymor and Michael Curry created hundreds of masks and puppets.

Scenic design is by British designer Richard Hudson and lighting is by Donald Holder. Costume design is by Julie Taymor, and choreography by Garth Fagan. The book was adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated feature and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the screenplay.

The original score from the animated film was expanded for the stage and now features 15 musical numbers. As well as writing completely new songs, South African composer Lebo M created an evocative blend of African rhythms and chorales, with additional material by Julie Taymor and Mark Mancina.

Elton John and Tim Rice have added three new numbers to the five that they wrote for the award-winning score of the animated film. The resulting sound of THE LION KING is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, including the Academy Award-winning Can You Feel The Love Tonight and the haunting Shadowland.

For more information about THE LION KING pop-up exhibition at Battersea Power Station, please visit https://batterseapowerstation.co.uk/events/disneys-the-lion-king-pop-up/.

Comments