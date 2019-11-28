DIRTY DANCING Returns For Limited 2020 UK and Ireland Tour

Producer Karl Sydow is delighted to announce the only UK and Ireland dates for the 2020 tour of a dazzlingly renewed version of Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage, which begins its limited run at Hull New Theatre on Tuesday 14th July. It will go on to entertain audiences in Dublin, Buxton, Killarney, Derry and Castlebar before heading out on further European dates.

The iconic story of Baby and Johnny, featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', 'Hey! Baby', 'Do You Love Me?' and the heart stopping '(I've Had) The Time Of My Life', returns to the stage, following two blockbuster West End runs, four hit UK tours, and multiple sensational international productions.

It's the summer of 1963, and 17 year-old Frances 'Baby' Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing. On holiday in New York's Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities, and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters. Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can't wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle, the resort dance instructor. Her life is about to change forever as she is thrown in at the deep end as Johnny's leading lady both on-stage and off, and two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage originally opened at London's Aldwych Theatre in 2006 with a record-breaking advance of £15 million, making it the fastest ever selling show in West End theatre history. The production became the longest running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre and played to over 2 million people during its triumphant 5 year run.

Since its Australian debut in 2004, Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage has become a worldwide phenomenon, with productions staged in the USA, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, South Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore and throughout Europe, consistently breaking box office records. Recent tours in France, Germany and Australia were all sell out smash hits. The first ever UK tour of Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage launched in 2011 and then returned to the West End in 2013 playing at the Piccadilly Theatre in London, prior to launching a second UK and Ireland tour. A further tour and West End Christmas season followed in 2016/17. It went on to embark on a 2018/19 tour, entertaining audiences up and down the country. That means that in the UK, the original touring production has now played to in excess of 6,000,000 people and Baby has carried over 21,000 watermelons!

Produced by Karl Sydow & Joye Entertainment in association with Lionsgate, Magic Hour Productions and Triple A Entertainment Group, and written by Eleanor Bergstein - script writer of the phenomenally successful 1987 film - the production features the much-loved characters and original dialogue from the iconic film, as well as exciting extra scenes.

www.dirtydancingontour.com

DIRTY DANCING 2020 TOUR DATES

Tue 14 - Sat 18 July Box Office: 01482 300 306

Hull New Theatre www.hulltheatres.co.uk

On sale on Friday 29th November

Mon 20 July - Sat 1 August Box Office: +353 (1) 677 7999

Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

On sale now

Tues 1 - Sat 5 September Box Office: 01298 72190

Buxton Opera House www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

On sale soon

Tue 8 - Sat 12 September Box Office: +353 (0) 64 66 71 555

Killarney INEC www.inec.ie

On sale now

Tue 15 - Sat 19 September Box Office: 028 7126 4455

Derry Millennium Forum www.millenniumforum.co.uk

On sale now

Tue 22 - Sat 26 September Box Office: +353 (94) 9023 111

Castlebar Royal Theatre www.royaltheatrecastlebar.ie

On sale now

Mon 28 September - Sat 3 October Box Office: 028 7126 4455

Derry Millennium Forum www.millenniumforum.co.uk

On sale now

Further European dates to be announced soon





