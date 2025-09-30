DIRTY DANCING Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage will be touring the UK and Ireland from summer 2026, opening at Milton Keynes Theatre from Thu 27 – Sat 29 Aug 2026.

Exploding with heart-pounding music, breath-taking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, the stage production inspired by the hit film will once again come to life before your eyes with this fantastic, emotional and triumphant live show.

Producer Karl Sydow said, “We can’t wait to bring this amazing show back to audiences across the UK and Ireland.. Now more than ever, theatre needs the excitement and joy that Dirty Dancing brings – you’ll have the time of your life!”

Once again, it will be directed by Federico Bellone and choreographed by Austin Wilks.

Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

Featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’ and the heart-stopping ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’, the iconic show returns to the stage.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage originally opened at London’s Aldwych Theatre in 2006 with a record-breaking advance of £15 million, making it the fastest-ever selling show in West End theatre history. The production became the longest-running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre and played to over 2 million people during its triumphant 5-year run.

Produced by Karl Sydow in association with Lionsgate, Magic Hour Productions and Ivan MacTaggart (Co-Producer for Freedom Riders); written by Eleanor Bergstein (script writer of the phenomenally successful 1987 film).