Culture Warrington' Chair Maureen Banner Steps Down After 13 Years Of Leadership

She has provided strong leadership and a guiding hand for Culture Warrington since the arts charity was established in 2012. But now Banner has made the ‘incredibly difficult’ decision to step down as Chair of the Board after 13 years at the helm.

The Woolston resident will remain one of Culture Warrington’s trustees for another year as part of the transition and to share her valuable knowledge and insights with new Chair Claire Lloyd Fitzgerald.

Maureen said: “It was an incredibly difficult decision. I had to take my heart out of the equation and think about the charity and where we need to go next. It’s the right move.”

Culture Warrington is the company behind Parr Hall, Pyramid Arts Centre, Warrington Museum and Art Gallery and Warrington Arts Festival.

One of the main factors in Maureen’s decision to step down was that in March 2024 Culture Warrington ‘separated’ from LiveWire – Warrington’s provider of leisure, libraries and lifestyles services – to become a standalone charity.

She felt it was time for fresh leadership for this new era.

Maureen added: “I have been with Culture Warrington since day one and if you think back to where we’ve come from and what we’ve achieved it’s fantastic.

“But I just feel that it’s time to refresh. Claire is an exciting prospect as Chair. She’s a lifelong Warrington resident, she’s already familiar with Culture Warrington, its venues and everything that’s going on and her experience as a former borough councillor will be invaluable.”

Among Maureen’s highlights at Culture Warrington was when international artist Luke Jerram's Gaia – a floating three-dimensional artwork of Planet Earth – came to Parr Hall, and when Sky Garden, a green space for the community, opened on the rooftop of Golden Square shopping centre. Both came in 2022.

She said: “Amanda, who led on our Sky Garden project, has done a fantastic job. She’s put her heart and soul into that garden and she’s really made it come on with so much funding. It’s now a wonderful space for the community.”

The 86-year-old was also delighted when Warrington Arts Festival underwent a transformational relaunch in 2024 thanks to £840,000 in combined funding from Arts Council England, Warrington BID and Warrington Borough Council as part of a two-year project of work.

Some of the charity’s current plans Maureen will be keeping an eye on are the major £5million redevelopment of Pyramid Arts Centre, that is currently underway, and a new vision and strategy that is being implemented for Warrington Museum by Museum Development Manager Steph Clemens.

She added: “Looking ahead, the possibilities are wide-open and tremendously exciting.”

Maureen also wanted to pay tribute to Culture Warrington’s teams.

She said: “It’s amazing what they manage to achieve when it’s such a small group of people. They pull together, they’re really keen and collaborative and work hard for the community of Warrington.

“I think their professionalism and the way they bounced back after all the challenges of Covid is remarkable.”

A retired teacher who worked at Locking Stumps Primary and St Margaret’s, Maureen has been a passionate advocate and staunch supporter of Culture Warrington.

But her influence and desire to support communities within her hometown go beyond that.

With a particular focus on supporting children and young people, Maureen has been a Governor of Sandy Lane Nursery and Forest School for more than 20 years, and she has a background as member of Warrington Hospital’s Board and as a former Chair of Warrington Borough Transport (now Warrington’s Own Buses).

She added: “My background has always been about community and pushing for the best for Warrington.”

Maureen’s influence, strategic thinking and longstanding links to local government has seen Culture Warrington represented at the highest level in the town.

Chris Persoglio, Executive Director of Culture Warrington, said: “Maureen was, and continue to be, an active supporter of us. She has attended many, many events over the years across our venues and festivals, and so I would like to take this opportunity to thank her for her long service and commitment to our charity.”

Claire Lloyd Fitzgerald, Culture Warrington’s new Chair, added: “Maureen is a legend and an inspiration. I have known her for a long time and have always looked up to her.

“Stepping into her shoes is both an honour and a significant responsibility. Maureen has been a cornerstone of Culture Warrington since its inception, and her dedication and leadership have left a lasting legacy.”

