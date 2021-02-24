Crissy Rock to Tour The UK With Debut Stand Up Comedy Show
Rock will play Whitley Bay Playhouse, Hartlepool The Mayfair Centre, Darlington The Majestic Theatre, Worcester Huntingdon Hall and more.
Last year Crissy wowed audiences by taking part in Celebrity Masterchef UK, but this year she's swapping a saucepan for a microphone as she will be going on her debut national stand up comedy tour. Audiences will be treated to the greatest hits, including her hilarious routines directed at useless partners (well, men in general) to her journey through the onset of middle age, with some brand new material filled with Crissy's non-stop blasts of comedy brilliance that hit the right note every time.
Crissy has a unique ability to reduce her audiences to tears of laughter one minute and tears of emotion the next, with her film roles, including her extraordinary award-winning performance in director Ken Loach's masterpiece Ladybird Ladybird and more recently as the manager of ITV's most famous prime time all inclusive resort in her role as Janey York in Benidorm from series 1 - 4 and 7.
Her TV credits don't stop there, as Crissy has appeared on the 2011 series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, The Chase, Come Dine With Me, Rolling In It, Celebrity Mastermind, Celebs on the Farm, This Morning, Loose Women, Lorraine and bared all in The Real Monty: Ladies Night with a large response of support from people up and down the country.
Now it's your opportunity to witness the inimitable charm that is Crissy Rock for an enjoyable evening as you forget the woes and angst of 21st century life in the intimacy of a theatre near you!
Tickets are priced from £18.00 each (plus booking fees) and are available to purchase from www.crissy-rock.co.uk
Tour dates:
01 SEPT Whitley Bay Playhouse
02 SEPT Hartlepool The Mayfair Centre
03 SEPT Darlington The Majestic Theatre
04 SEPT Worcester Huntingdon Hall
09 SEPT Belfast The Black Box
10 SEPT Liverpool St George's Hall
11 SEPT Chester Town Hall
15 SEPT Manchester The Comedy Store
16 SEPT Blackpool The Layton Institute
17 SEPT New Brighton Floral Pavilion
18 SEPT Milford Haven Torch Theatre
23 SEPT Scunthorpe Plowright Theatre
24 SEPT Gainsborough Trinity Arts Centre
04 NOV Wirral Gladstone Theatre
13 NOV Clacton On Sea West Cliff Theatre
18 NOV Exmouth Pavilion
25 NOV Brierley Hill Civic
26 NOV Rugby The Benn Hall
27 NOV Cirencester Sundial Theatre