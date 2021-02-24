Crissy Rock to Tour The UK With Debut Stand Up Comedy Show

Last year Crissy wowed audiences by taking part in Celebrity Masterchef UK, but this year she's swapping a saucepan for a microphone as she will be going on her debut national stand up comedy tour. Audiences will be treated to the greatest hits, including her hilarious routines directed at useless partners (well, men in general) to her journey through the onset of middle age, with some brand new material filled with Crissy's non-stop blasts of comedy brilliance that hit the right note every time.

Crissy has a unique ability to reduce her audiences to tears of laughter one minute and tears of emotion the next, with her film roles, including her extraordinary award-winning performance in director Ken Loach's masterpiece Ladybird Ladybird and more recently as the manager of ITV's most famous prime time all inclusive resort in her role as Janey York in Benidorm from series 1 - 4 and 7.

Her TV credits don't stop there, as Crissy has appeared on the 2011 series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, The Chase, Come Dine With Me, Rolling In It, Celebrity Mastermind, Celebs on the Farm, This Morning, Loose Women, Lorraine and bared all in The Real Monty: Ladies Night with a large response of support from people up and down the country.

Now it's your opportunity to witness the inimitable charm that is Crissy Rock for an enjoyable evening as you forget the woes and angst of 21st century life in the intimacy of a theatre near you!

Tickets are priced from £18.00 each (plus booking fees) and are available to purchase from www.crissy-rock.co.uk

Tour dates:

01 SEPT Whitley Bay Playhouse

02 SEPT Hartlepool The Mayfair Centre

03 SEPT Darlington The Majestic Theatre

04 SEPT Worcester Huntingdon Hall

09 SEPT Belfast The Black Box

10 SEPT Liverpool St George's Hall

11 SEPT Chester Town Hall

15 SEPT Manchester The Comedy Store

16 SEPT Blackpool The Layton Institute

17 SEPT New Brighton Floral Pavilion

18 SEPT Milford Haven Torch Theatre

23 SEPT Scunthorpe Plowright Theatre

24 SEPT Gainsborough Trinity Arts Centre

04 NOV Wirral Gladstone Theatre

13 NOV Clacton On Sea West Cliff Theatre

18 NOV Exmouth Pavilion

25 NOV Brierley Hill Civic

26 NOV Rugby The Benn Hall

27 NOV Cirencester Sundial Theatre