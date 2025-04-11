Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a successful debut, Creatures Comedy Festival will return in July. Presented by Manchester's only 7 night a week comedy club, the Festival will focus on creating a space outside of London for acts to preview before Edinburgh, giving Manchester residents access to shows right before they hit the world's biggest arts festival in August.



From July 15th - 26th 2025, the festival will once again kick off the summer showcasing over 30 shows from household names to rising stars with the hottest comedy talent from the North taking over the festival on Sunday July 20th.

Last year's lineup saw the likes of Maisie Adam, Larry Dean, Josh Glanc, Chloe Petts, Huge Davies, Pierre Novellie, Brennan Reece, Kemah Bob, Fatiha El-Ghorri and Sashi Perera take the stage.

The festival is dedicated to bringing the best comics to Manchester, showcasing local talent, celebrating the city's growing comedy scene and establishing Manchester as the UK's next big comedy destination.

This year will also see the first Creatures Comedy Competition to crown the Best Comic in the North West. The competition will hold weekly heats leading to the crowning of the winner during the festival. The winner will receive a paid prime slot in one of our festival showcases along with progression opportunities at the club. This offers the chance for the winner to prove themself alongside high profile, established acts.

The first round of tickets are on sale to the public next week and will feature Helen Bauer (Live at The Apollo, ITV2, BBC Three, Dave, Comedy Central and Radio 4), Alison Spittle (iRadio, RTÉ Radio 1 and Newstalk), Rob Copand (Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner) Vidura BR (The Times, Best Jokes Of The Fringe) and Jack Carroll (Star of Coronation Street, Live at the Apollo and Britain's Got Talent).

Creatures Comedy Club and NOMAD Comedy are proud to be producing its second festival less than 3 years after it started to run nightly shows and hopes to continue expanding to provide a platform for homegrown talent whilst also raising the profile of Manchester's comedy scene.

