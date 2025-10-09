Creative Team Set for WEIRD World Premiere at Newcastle Theatre Royal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Weird, an electrifying pop-powered musical reimagining Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Macbeth, has unveiled its Creative Team ahead of making its World Premiere at Newcastle Theatre Royal next year.

The show, a brand new British musical, will have a limited run from Wednesday 28 – Saturday 31 January 2026.

Written by Nick Butcher, Kerri Watt and Fraser Watt, Weird will combine witchcraft, mischief and mayhem, with a soundtrack of newly created pop anthems, telling the dramatic tale of the Scottish king through the eyes of three witches.

It can be announced today that the show will be directed by West End and Broadway director, Tim Jackson (Two Strangers Carry a Cake (Across New York); The Parent Agency), with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento (42 Balloons; Starter for Ten).

Completing the creative team is Set Designer Andrew Exeter (The Creakers; Oscar at the Crown); Costume Designer Gabriella Slade (Starlight Express - Olivier Award winner; SIX – Tony Award winner); Lighting Designer Howard Hudson (Starlight Express; Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 – Olivier Award nominations 2025); Sound Designer Paul Gatehouse (Mary Poppins; SIX); and Orchestrator, Musical Supervisor and Co-Arranger Joe Beighton (Six the Musical; 42 Balloons).

Nick Butcher, and siblings Kerri Watt & Fraser Watt, are award-winning songwriters and chart-topping artists at the heart of modern musical storytelling. Their work spans music, theatre, and film, garnering 20+ million streams with their ability to write, record and produce their work to create a unique theatrical pop sound, breathing new life into what theatrical storytelling can be.

Separately, Nick, Kerri & Fraser each enjoy success in their independent ventures. Nick is an Emmy and Olivier Award-nominated songwriter, best known for writing the West End smash hit musical, The Little Big Things.

Kerri Watt, a Top 10 artist and songwriter, has enjoyed commercial success with music placements across television and radio as well as live performances at Glastonbury, Hyde Park and The Royal Albert Hall. Fraser Watt, a Berklee College of Music graduate, is a sought-after writer and producer who has worked with Dolly Parton, dearALICE and media giants like ESPN, Samsung and Universal.

It is also announced today, that with the current advertised performances almost sold out four months in advance, there are more opportunities for North East audiences to see the world premiere of Weird on their doorstep, with a limited number of additional seats released for public sale today for the 1.30pm performance on Friday 30 January 2026.

As part of the run in Newcastle, more than 5,000 schoolchildren from across the North East will have the opportunity to be the first in the world to see the brand new musical, thanks to a collaboration between producer Michael Harrison and Newcastle Theatre Royal.

As part of an initiative to provide more pathways for young people to be able to access live theatre, Michael and the theatre have joined forces to pledge that the first five weekday performances will completely waive ticket prices for schoolchildren from across the region to be able to attend free of charge.

Michael Harrison said: “When I first read Weird and listened to the incredible soundtrack, I knew I wanted the biggest audience possible to see it so I’m, delighted that more seats have now been allocated for members of the public to be part of the world premiere run in Newcastle. It’s fair to say some of us don’t understand Shakespeare - Weird will change that. We hope this is just the beginning and that many more will be able to see this thrilling new British musical.”

Michael Harrison is widely considered as one of the industry’s leading theatre producers. This month, in association with Cameron Mackintosh, he has opened Miss Saigon - a new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical – with a three-week run at Newcastle Theatre Royal, before the epic production heads out on a major UK tour.

Michael’s other theatre productions include this year’s acclaimed, sold-out production of Evita at the London Palladium, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; Sunset Boulevard, The Wizard of Oz; Hello, Dolly!; Titanique and Starlight Express, which has just extended its award-winning run at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London for a sixth time.

Michael has a long association with the iconic Grey Street venue and has chosen his hometown theatre for the world premiere of Weird.