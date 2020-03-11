Creative Team Announced For The Gay Generations Double-Bill

Written by Michael McManus and Charlie Ross MacKenzie, the exciting GAY GENERATIONS Double-Bill is set to open at The White Bear Theatre in Kennington. The two short one-act plays about life, love and loss amongst gay men from different generations runs from Tuesday 24th March until Saturday 28th March. A Gala Night performance with special guests will be held on Friday 27th March. Funds raised from the night will ensure the actors are properly paid, in line with the Equity Fringe Agreement.

Each play draws upon the dramatic and sometimes fraught differences of attitude, experience and outlook that exist between gay men of different ages in what is a perceptive, heart-breaking and often hilarious portrayal. Written by the co-writers of Tainted, a new musical featuring the songs of Marc Almond and Soft Cell.

REMEMBRANCE GAY by Michael McManus

When 20-something Joe meets 50-something Graham in a gay bar late one night and offers to help him host his party the following weekend, little does he know just how profoundly his life might be changed by this brief encounter...

Remembrance Gay follows hot on the heels of political plays An Honourable Man by Michael McManus which had two successful runs in 2018 at The White Bear Theatre and has been published by Playdead Press. His second play Maggie & Ted had a workshop run in October and will be revived later this year for a full run. Michael is the author and/or editor of a number of books, including Still Getting Away With It (with Nicholas Courtney, 2005); Tory Pride and Prejudice (2011); and Edward Heath: A Singular Life (2016). Remembrance Gay is his third play. Michael explains: "The genesis of this play lies in the research I undertook for my book Tory Pride and Prejudice, a history of the politics of LGBT+ rights, with a focus on the Conservative party."

I F****N LOVE YOU by Charlie Ross MacKenzie

The second play, I F****n Love You, is written by Charlie Ross MacKenzie: "There are those nights, those perfect nights, when the world is put to rights, you look into the soul of the person closest to you and connect with their humanity. Well this isn't one of those!"

Charlie Ross MacKenzie is a well-known stand-up comedian, writer and broadcaster. He has written and performed in numerous well-received shows at the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival and on tour and has frequently presented programmes for BBC Radio Scotland, including co-presenting the award-winning MacAulay And Co with broadcasting legend Fred MacAulay. His book Smiles and Tribulations: A Comedian's Tale was published in 2010. He has written for BBC TV's River City.

I F****n Love You is Charlie's first play, and he is delighted to present it at the White Bear Theatre.

Tickets: £18 Full Price, £12 Concessions

Online bookings: https://www.whitebeartheatre.co.uk/whatson/Gay-Generations

Box Office: 0333 012 4963

Gala Night: on Friday 27 March, there will be a special Gala performance of the double-bill. Tickets cost £50 and the money raised will help to ensure the actors receive a fair fee for their hard work. There will be interval drinks, a free programme, a raffle and a post-show Q&A (guests tbc).

Address: The White Bear Theatre, 138 Kennington Park Road, London SE11 4DJ





