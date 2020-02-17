Creative Collective 'Girl Gang' Announce All Womxn Line-up For Exhibition In The Lowry Galleries

Creative Collective Girl Gang have curated an all womxn line-up for their new exhibition 'Everything I Know, I Felt' in The Lowry galleries.



Curating the sixth in The Lowry's innovative Edit series, Girl Gang are a Manchester based all womxn collective of artists, activists, academics and party instigators who produce accessible, fun and meaningful events with masses of passion and creative flair.



Their exhibition 'Everything I Know, I Felt' will feature new work by the collective alongside re-staged pieces and new commissions with womxn artists across Manchester, including Award-winning poet and playwright Jacki Hagen; writer, performance artist and producer Keisha Thompson; artist and performer Lowri Evans and artist and celebrant Jenny Gaskell.



'Everything I Know, I Felt' is an exhibition exploring the diverse emotional experiences of womxn. An array of different mediums spanning installation, illustration and performance will be used to explore and celebrate big feelings in all their messy, multifaceted glory. The work embraces emotional intelligence and questions the societal value of vulnerability.



Megan Marie Griffith, Artistic Director and Executive Producer of Girl Gang Manchester said: "We're so excited to commission the work of so many creative, powerful and accomplished artists. All the womxn involved are bringing something unique to the Edit; a different art form, a different life experience, a different attitude, a different emotion. I can't wait to see it all in the same space open for audiences to explore and immerse themselves in."



Michael Simpson Director of Visual Arts said: "Girl Gang have a strong commitment to collaboration and bring something completely new to our Galleries."



The Lowry's Edits series gives artists and performers physical space to work in our galleries and headspace to develop previously unexplored ideas into new works.

'Everything I Know, I Felt' will be at The Lowry from Saturday 14th March through to Sunday 5th April.



Artists:

Ellie Ragdale

Jeni Holt Wright

Kirsty Morrisey

Anna Horton Cremin

Megan Marie Griffith

Eliyana Evans

Sophie Broadgate

Yandass Ndlovu

Lowri Evans

Lucy Ridges

Jackie Hagan

Tasha Whittle

Natalie Linney

Keisha Thompson

Selena Laverne Daye

Alison Erika Forde

Jenny Gaskell

Kate Radford

Hannah Mclennan-Jones

Saffa Khan

Hanaa Cara





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You