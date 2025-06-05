Corn Exchange Newbury Reveals Season of Dance and Variety Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Corn Exchange Newbury will invite audiences to experience a summer season of dance and variety performance, celebrating the power of movement, expression, and innovation.

The season kicks off with a celebration of glamour, empowerment, and sheer spectacle in Tease on Friday 27 June—the ultimate burlesque and cabaret experience. Led by one of London’s top comedy comperes and starring the West End’s award-winning sensations Lady Lust and Miss Temptation, Tease is an intoxicating blend of sensuality, humour, and unrestrained fun. Featuring high-energy choreography, dazzling variety acts, and a soundtrack bursting with hits from Burlesque, Chicago, Cher, Christina Aguilera, and more, the show is a sparkling tribute to confidence, celebration, and the joy of performance.

On Tuesday 1 July, the spotlight shifts to local talent in the Young Performers Showcase—a vibrant celebration of creativity and community spirit. Directed by Reuben Spencer, the evening features original choreography, powerful theatre pieces, and live musical performances by some of the region’s most promising young artists. Showcasing youth ensembles from across West Berkshire and neighbouring areas, the event offers an inspiring platform for emerging voices to shine.

Closing out the summer dance offerings is Blue Ghost on Thursday 10 July, a visually arresting new work from Luz & Mannion Dance. Fusing the fiery passion of traditional flamenco with the modern edge of live electronic music, Blue Ghost draws inspiration from the luminous Blue Ghost Firefly and the urgent need for insect conservation. This multidisciplinary performance is both a sensory feast and a moving meditation on transformation and our bond with the natural world.

Whether you're drawn to the intensity of contemporary movement, the sparkle of burlesque, or the fusion of flamenco and technology, the Corn Exchange Newbury’s summer dance programme offers something for every taste.

For tickets and more information, visit www.cornexchangenew.com or contact the Box Office on 01635 522733.

