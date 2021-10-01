Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comic Mark Thomas Announced At Theatre Royal Winchester

Oct. 1, 2021  

Comedian Mark Thomas brings his new show 50 Things About Us to Theatre Royal Winchester on Wednesday 20 October.

In 50 Things About Us, Mark Thomas, combines his trademark mix of storytelling, stand-up, mischief and really, really well researched material to examine how we have to come to inhabit this divided wasteland that some call the United Kingdom.

Mark picks through the myths, facts and figures of our national identities to ask how we have so much feeling for such a hollow land. It's a show about money, history, songs, gongs, wigs, unicorns, guns, bungs and sods of soil in the vein of The Manifesto-meets-sweary history channel.

An unstoppable force both on and off-stage, Mark has stopped arms deals, created a manifesto and brought the winning policy to parliament, walked the entire length of the Israeli wall in the West Bank, set up a comedy club in Jenin, had six series on Channel 4 alongside several television documentaries and radio series, written some books, grabbed a Guinness World Record, toured sell-out tours, won numerous awards, nabbed himself a Medal of Honour and succeeded in changing some laws along the way.

Mark Thomas: 50 Things About Us will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Wednesday 20 October. Tickets are available from theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk.


