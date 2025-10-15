Comedian Daniel Foxx to Launch HOW LOVELY International Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​Award-winning comedian and online sensation Daniel Foxx is back with a brand-new show that dives headfirst into breakups, being single in your 30s and the complicated custody battle over a monstera. Titled ‘How Lovely.' - tickets are available via pre-sale on Thursday 16th October with general on sale taking place on Friday 17th October.

Following the global success of his critically acclaimed debut Villain - which toured internationally with a sell-out run at New York's SoHo Playhouse and London's Clapham Grand - Daniel is preparing to return to the stage with a fresh dose of sharp wit, gorgeous chaos and soul-searching hilarity.

Determined to handle his Big Breakup with the grace of Julia Roberts, Daniel… didn't. Instead, he found himself navigating dating apps, 12-step skincare routines and a Le Creuset addiction all while trying very hard to emanate love and light. With his signature blend of biting humour Daniel brings audiences a show that's equal parts absurd, relatable, and just a little bit unhinged.

Daniel said: “It's been an EVENTFUL couple of years and my goodness have I got some unhinged stories to share with everybody. In some ways this is your classic ‘I had a breakup' show - with all the silliness, frustration and melodrama that I think everyone can relate to. Who gets the dog? Who gets the Le Creuset 4.2L? But more than that, it's about being single in the 2020s, and the unique horrors that come with trying to find love amongst apps and algorithms, in an age when everyone seems to have gone absolutely insane. I hope it makes other single people feel seen, and the couples feel incredibly smug.”

Best known for his viral comedy videos adored by millions of women and gays online, Daniel is also the co-host of the hit podcast Welcome to Hell with fellow comic Dane Buckley, which debuted in Apple and Spotify's Top 10 comedy charts. He is the author of the bestselling satire Bedtime Stories for Privileged Children.

About Daniel Foxx

Daniel Foxx is an award-winning comedian and writer, instantly recognisable for his signature pearls and shock of white-blonde hair. Described by Rolling Stone as ‘utterly hilarious and effortlessly charismatic', his debut hour Villain enjoyed a sold-out, extended run at the Edinburgh Fringe, earned nominations for NextUp's BIGGEST Award in Comedy and Best Show at Leicester Comedy Festival, and toured internationally, including a sold-out run at New York's SoHo Playhouse. He has also supported top comedians on tour including Josh Widdicombe, Rosie Jones, Romesh Ranganathan and Judi Love.

Daniel's sketch videos have amassed millions of views and a social media following of over 900,000. His book Bedtime Stories for Privileged Children (2024), based on his viral sketch series, was praised by The Times as ‘if Succession was turned into a series of Ladybird books'. Also writing for stage and screen, his hit show Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch (with Robyn Grant and Tim Gilvin) sold out at the Fringe, toured nationally, and earned Daniel a Writers' Guild Award nomination.

Daniel has appeared on BBC One, BBC Three, ITV and Comedy Central, and has written for the BAFTA-winning series Late Night Lycett. He wrote and starred in two series of BBC Radio 4's POV, and co-hosts the smash-hit podcast Welcome to Hell with Dane Buckley. Recommended by The i Paper, Guardian and Observer, the podcast sees Daniel and Dane judging outrageous confessions from listeners, and embarked on a sold-out live tour in 2025, concluding at London's iconic Bloomsbury Theatre.