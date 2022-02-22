Classical Club Nights to Expand Across London For 2022

Following four events which sold-out in days, through the noise today announced that their noisenights series will expand to some of London's most iconic venues in the first half of this year. Jess Gillam, Abel Selaocoe, and Héloïse Werner are among the classical artists who will headline at clubs across London as part of a bid to re-invigorate live classical music in the wake of the pandemic. Concerts will be hosted in venues ranging from Oslo Hackney (in the converted old Hackney railway station), Well Seasoned (in Peckham Levels, a repurposed multi-storey car park), and the Old Sorting Office Arts Centre in Barnes.

through the noise's crowdfunded concert series has so far hosted stars such as Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Laura van der Heijden at nights in Dalston and Shoreditch, with every concert so far exceeding its funding target and selling out within a few days of being announced. The shows aim to bring classical music to new audiences by presenting world-class musicians in venues which offer different ways for audiences to experience 'classical' music. Each night features two classical sets at the beginning of the evening, with the second followed by live jazz, funk and afrobeat bands accompanied by a late-licensed bar.

In March, through the noise will team up with Barnes Music Festival to present two noisenights at the OSO Arts Centre, an intimate theatre and bar set within an old postal sorting office. Featuring Héloïse Werner and Colin Alexander on the 9th March and Her Ensemble on the 12th March, the concerts will highlight contemporary compositions and shine a light on female composers.

On the 30th April, noisenights return to Dalston's iconic arts club, The Jago, with BBC Young Musician finalist Toril Azzalini-Machecler presenting a programme for solo percussion. The Jess Gillam Ensemble follow up from their inaugural tour last year with a performance on the 14th May at Well Seasoned, a new club set within Peckham Levels. And on the 18th June, Abel Selaocoe returns with his band Chesaba for a performance of African, jazz, and classical-inspired music at Oslo, Hackney.

These concerts will all be crowdfunded using through the noise's bespoke crowdfunding platform, which was developed last year. Members of the public are invited to become 'backers' in return for tickets to their chosen event, and priority booking for future events. Each event is confirmed when it achieves sufficient backing, ensuring that only concerts that are popular with audiences go ahead.

through the noise Co-founder and Artistic Director Jack Bazalgette said:

"I'm convinced that in 2022 we'll see even more diverse approaches to live performance appear as the industry continues to rebuild and reassess. noisenights have reached totally new audiences by tapping into pre-existing communities of music lovers who would never consider going to a concert hall but who'd happily queue up for their local club, and this new set of shows features some of our favourite artists from across the UK, all of whom are breaking the mould of what being a 'classical' artist means today. We were over the moon with the incredible response to our nights so far, and so we've moved these new shows to venues that are on average more than double the size of anything we've tried so far. We can't wait to experience all the incredible music-making, and to meet all the new classical music lovers!"

noisenight five takes place on Wednesday 9 March 2022 with Héloïse Werner and Colin Alexander at OSO Arts Centre (6pm + 8pm). noisenight six takes place on Saturday 12 March 2022 with Her Ensemble at OSO Arts Centre (6pm + 8pm). noisenight seven takes place on Saturday 30 April 2022 with Toril Azzalini-Machecler at The Jago, Dalston (7pm + 9pm). noisenight eight takes place on Saturday 14 May 2022 with the Jess Gillam Ensemble at Well Seasoned, Peckham (7pm + 9pm). noisenight nine takes place on Saturday 18 June 2022 with Chesaba at Oslo, Hackney (6pm + 8pm).

Backing options for all events range from £13.50 for tickets to the early set to £17.50 for tickets to the late set. Tickets and more information here.