CinemaLive Announces Halloween Broadcast of Northern Ballet's DRACULA to UK Cinemas

CinemaLive, leading producers and distributors of event cinema, are once again partnering with the UK's Northern Ballet to broadcast their spectacular production of 'DRACULA' LIVE into cinemas across the UK and Ireland for one night only - fittingly on Halloween, 31st October.

On 31st October this striking, critically acclaimed production will broadcast the story of Bram Stoker's seductively sinister vampire to cinema audiences LIVE from Leeds Playhouse where Northern Ballet will be performing on stage.

Created and choreographed by Northern Ballet's visionary artistic director, David Nixon OBE, who has also designed the stunning costumes, this chilling, superbly performed production is set to an eclectic score featuring music by Alfred Schnittke, Sergei Rachmaninov, Arvo Pärt, and Michael Daugherty.

Cinema audiences will be treated to Northern Ballet's unique blend of sensuous dancing and gripping theatre enhanced by Ali Allen's gothic set design, Tim Mitchell's lighting design.

David Nixon OBE says: "Bram Stoker's Dracula continues to have an enduring allure, drawing people in more than a century after the novel was first published in 1897. It explores the ends to which one might go to live forever rather than face the unknown consequences of death and how far we are prepared to allow the bonds of friendship and love to take us. These were the questions that fascinated me when I first approached the creation of this ballet. While Dracula is often viewed as pure evil, the thought that vampires can also love and even moderate their behaviour has become a common theme. I propose the question that love can dominate us no matter who or what we are and dictate our destiny. All creatures need to be loved and the love that Dracula shares with Mina transcends the boundaries of good and evil.

"The fact that my production of Dracula is going to be Northern Ballet's first live cinema broadcast, and on Halloween as well, is very exciting," continues David. "To be able to reach thousands more people with our productions than reached on our live tour is an incredible opportunity and important to enable as many people as possible to engage with and develop a passion for our art form. A visit to the cinema to see Dracula gives audiences the chance to try something new, discover how ballet can tell stories in unexpected ways, and most importantly, to watch the perfect show for Halloween!"

'DRACULA' will be broadcast LIVE into approximately 300 cinemas all over the UK and Ireland, including major multiplexes, high street chains, independent cinemas and arts centres for one night only - 31st October! The screening will give audiences a unique opportunity to access world-class ballet performed by one of the UK's top companies for the price of a cinema ticket.

'DRACULA' synopsis:

Northern Ballet's adaptation of Bram Stoker's dark, enthralling tale sees Count Dracula, the legendary vampire travel to England after becoming transfixed on a vision of Mina Murray, the innocent young fiancée of Jonathan Harker, one of the novel's main protagonists. Unable to curb his murderous nature, Dracula terrorises the town as his yearning for the young woman grows. But Mina realises she is powerless to resist Dracula's lure...and a set of blood thirsty events are set in motion...

John Travers, Head of Distribution for CinemaLive says:

"A live broadcast of Northern Ballet's production of 'Dracula' is a hugely exciting prospect for cinema-goers this Halloween. CinemaLive are dedicated to providing audiences with high-quality content which is both distinctive and accessible and our second collaboration with Northern Ballet promises to deliver just that. This iconic tale of the immortal count, told through sensuous dancing and gripping theatre, will both seduce and haunt audiences long after they have exited the cinema."





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You