Chris Tucker Comes to Royal Albert Hall in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally renowned award-winning actor, producer and comedian Chris Tucker has announced a one-off London date on Sunday 2nd June at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall. This is his first UK date since 2018 when he sold out his entire tour.

Chris is best known for his role of Detective James Carter in the blockbuster Rush Hour action-comedy film franchise, starring opposite Jackie Chan under the direction of Brett Ratner. Most recently, Chris was seen on the big screen staring opposite Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis in the Amazon Studio hit AIR. In

Tucker's incredible career began in the early 1990s when he became a favourite on Russell Simmons' HBO Def Comedy Jam. He then rose to prominence with his first starring role, in the 1995 cult classic Friday, alongside Ice Cube. In 1997, Tucker executive produced and co-starred with Charlie Sheen in the hit movie Money Talks, directed by Ratner, and appeared in Luc Besson's globally successful sci-fi adventure The Fifth Element. His other film credits include the Hughes brothers' Dead Presidents, Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, David O'Russell's award-winning hit Silver Linings Playbook alongside Robert DeNiro, Bradley Cooper & Jennifer Lawrence and Ang Lee's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.

In 2015, Tucker released Chris Tucker Live exclusively on Netflix, marking the first project he starred in and produced through his own company, Chris Tucker Entertainment. He currently tours around the world performing live comedy shows, which have received rave reviews globally.

In addition to entertaining millions of fans on stage and screen, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling the world, doing charitable work through The Chris Tucker Foundation. The non-profit organization is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of young people and families through implementing innovative initiatives and funding life-changing programmes.