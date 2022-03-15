Chris Rock Announces UK Leg of EGO DEATH World Tour

Today, Grammy and Emmy Award winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer, Chris Rock has announced his highly anticipated return to live comedy in the U.K. with his Ego Death World Tour 2022. This is his first U.K. tour in 5 years and he's set to hit Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive arena run kicks off Thursday May 12 in London before travelling to U.K. and closing in Manchester on Sunday 15 May. General on sale for tickets start 10am on Friday 18 March at LiveNation.co.uk



Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation's strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.



Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, "Rustin '' and David O'Russell's Untitled film. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.



In 2021 Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX's Emmy-winning drama series "Fargo." He also teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in the reimagining of the newest Saw franchise movie, "Spiral," in which he produced and starred in. His most recent standup special, "Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut," is currently streaming on Netflix.



In 2014 he led the ensemble cast of "Top Five," a critically acclaimed comedy feature that he also wrote and directed. In 2009 Rock ventured into the documentary world as a writer and producer of "Good Hair," and in 2014 he executive produced "Eat Drink Laugh: The Story of the Comic Strip," a documentary recounting the history of one of New York's most famous comedy venues. His feature acting credits include The Week Of, the Grown Ups and Madagascar franchises, 2 Days in New York, Death at a Funeral, Nurse Betty, Dogma, the hip-hop comedy CB4, and New Jack City.



His television work includes serving as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" from 1989 - 1993 and as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series "Everybody Hates Chris." The series ran from 2005 - 2009 and is still one of the highest rated syndicated shows in the world.



In 2011, Rock made his Broadway debut starring in Stephen Adly Guirgis's The Motherf**ker With The Hat.



Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author. In addition, he received two nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for "Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo," and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.



Chris Rock's Ego Death tour will no doubt be cultural calendar highlight of the year!



TICKETS: General on sale for tickets start 10am on Friday 18 March at LiveNation.co.uk

TOUR DATES:

Thu 12 May Royal Albert Hall, London

Fri 13 May Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sat 14 May First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sun 15 May AO Arena, Manchester