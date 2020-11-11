Chimp Management Offers Practical Steps for Artists to Overcome Virus Stress and Anxiety

Join from home for a free day of expert mentoring and support.

COVID-19 and its public health response has had a devastating impact on the performing arts, from those on stage or screen to the numerous behind the scenes workers and organisations involved in every production.

Over the past seven months, those employed in the industry have experienced huge uncertainty and loss and there is still a long, uncertain journey ahead for all.

At Chimp Management, they have been successfully working with individuals and companies in the performing arts for many years.

speThey cialise in training people to manage their minds, in an approach that is grounded in neuroscience. They view the mind as a remarkable machine that represents our greatest asset and our biggest liability in life. Through the Chimp Model, they help people understand how the mind is structured and how it functions.

Their mentors enable artists to gain insight into their unique situation and help them develop practical tools and techniques to be able to manage their thoughts, feelings and behaviours more effectively.

Now, in recognition of the devastating impact of COVID-19, they are offering a day of free webinars and support, specially developed for all those in the performing arts who are in need.

Designed as an introduction to the Chimp Model, these can help develop skills to take away and apply to the changing world we are all currently living in.

The performing arts have touched and enriched us for centuries and are a vital element of human life, as audiences get the chance to vicariously experience feelings, emotions and situations expressed on stage, which we may not otherwise experience.

They understand the fundamental impact that the performing arts have on us as a society and at Chimp Management they would like to reach out and offer support during these challenging times.

Performers they have worked with have talked about the beneficial impact the Chimp Model has had on them, as this quote from a professional violinist highlights:

"Using the chimp model has without doubt changed my attitude to performance and transformed my career. It provides a simple and clear understanding of what is happening (stage fright), why it happens and the way you can manage it."

The day will be hosted by Dr Anna Waters, a performance psychologist with over 15 years experience of working in the performing arts.

Date: 24th November 2020

Venue: online

What's happening: 'A FREE day of expert mentoring and support'

10.30 am - 11.30 am Webinar: The Chimp Model: getting the best out of yourself 11.30 am - 11.45 am Break 11.45 am - 12.45 pm Webinar: Coping through COVID-19 for those working in the performing arts 12.45 pm - 1.15 pm Break 1.15 pm - 2.00 pm Q&A with a team of mentors from Chimp Management - a chance for you to ask questions to the team Access to free resources for you to take away and use

To find out more and to register your place please click here: https://chimpmanagement.com/performing-arts-webinar

Please ensure you register by the 20th November 2020.

