Chickenshed Presents a Stream of BLOWIN' IN THE WIND

Tomorrow, Friday 19 June at 7.30pm, Chickenshed will be premiering their Spring Show for 2017 - Blowin' in the Wind.

This is the second of six special Chickenshed shows that we have chosen to share online. Each depicts young people's responses to the most urgent issues to them..

Blowin' in the Wind explores the concept of civil rights in a way that acknowledges the specific struggle of particular communities throughout history and in the present day - communities who have suffered and continue to suffer as a result of prejudice and ignorance.

Protest, upheaval and discord - Blowin' in the Wind was inspired by the historical resonances of two key events of 1963 - the release of Bob Dylan's Blowin' in the Wind, and Martin Luther King's 'I have a dream speech' in Washington D.C.

This show resonates with events happening around the world today.

The production takes the form of an imagined voyage, a magical mystery tour, and ultimately a journey of hope and freedom. Featuring video projection, stunning set design, poetry, dance and physical theatre, the piece is a musical celebration of those ordinary people who have fought for an extraordinary ideal - the right to question how things are, and to dream of things as they could be.

Chickenshed's young people use our stage to explore where inclusion fits within their experience of community and societal challenges. They explore with each other and a wider audience what the next steps towards a more inclusive world could be.

Blowin' in the Wind will premiere on Chickenshed's YouTube Channel at 7.30pm tomorrow, Friday 19 June.