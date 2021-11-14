Chichester Festival Theatre to Celebrate 60th Anniversary This Season

My Theatre Mates announced that the Chichester Festival Theatre 60th anniversary season is underway. While a full season announcement won't come until February, the first two productions were announced: new plays by Kate Mosse and Alecky Blythe.

Kate Mosse's play, an adaptation of her best-selling novel The Taxidermist's Daughter, will premiere in April 2022. The play is set to be directed by Róisín McBrinn. Alecky Blythe's co-production with The National Theatre is a new Recorded Delivery verbatim drama called Our Generation. Daniel Evans is set to direct the production, which is scheduled be the opener to the Minerva Theatre season.

When discussing the opening of the festival season with My Theatre Mates, Artistic Director Daniel Evans and Executive Director Kathy Bourne said:

'What could be more appropriate for our 60th-anniversary curtain-raiser in the Festival Theatre than a new play by an internationally best-selling writer with Chichester in her very bones? Not only has Kate Mosse been intimately connected with CFT since childhood, her thrilling and timely play The Taxidermist's Daughter is set in historic Chichester itself. We are equally delighted that Róisín McBrinn makes her directorial debut here.'

In addition, the festival will include newest play by Stephen Beresford, The Southbury Child. The play, led by Alex Jennings, is a co-production with London's The Bridge Theatre. The Southbury Child marks Alex Jennings' debut at the Chichester Festival Theatre. The play, directed by will run in June of next year. Following the Chichester run, there will be a production at the Bridge Theatre.

