Cheshire's Deva Fest Reveals Additions To 2022 Line-Up

Deva Fest returns to Chester Lakes next summer with an unmissable line-up of fantastic festival events and faces - and now with a host of exciting new additions.

The three-day festival will take place from 12-14 August 2022 after this summer's event was postponed due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers are promising the 2022 event will be bigger and better than ever, with new attractions including a special 300-seat Gin and Prosecco festival within the main festival site.

The team behind renowned Chester bars Liquor & Co and Craft & Company will be on hand to serve a superb range of cocktails and drinks throughout the three days.

A Comedy Tent - in association with Alexander's Live of Chester - will also be at the Chester Lakes site with a line-up of household names taking to the stage during the festival weekend.

And festivalgoers are being offered a huge range of new camping options within the Chester Lakes complex, with pitches for tents, camper vans, caravans and RVs all just a stone's throw from the Deva Fest action.

Meanwhile headliners Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Heather Small, Scouting for Girls, Dodgy, Symphonic Ibiza and Sonique have already confirmed they will play the new 2022 dates. Keep an eye out for more music acts to be added to what is a truly stellar bill.

Deva Fest Managing Partner Phil Marston said: "Although it was obviously a disappointment to have to postpone this year's Deva Fest, we certainly haven't rested on our laurels and have been adding to the event, even in its absence.

"We're really proud of the huge range of attractions planned for Deva Fest 2022. The music line-up is incredibly strong, while the addition of a comedy tent will really strengthen the breadth of the festival offer.

"And we know from the reaction we've already received that the Gin and Prosecco festival will be a huge hit with our audiences. We're really pleased to partner with Liquor & Co and Craft & Company to make that happen.

"With a wide range of new camping options and extras like free fairground rides and a bespoke shuttle bus from surrounding areas, we're confident festivalgoers are going to have a fantastic weekend in August 2022."

Officially launched in 2019, Cheshire's Family Friendly Music, Food and Lifestyle Extravaganza, Deva Fest proved hugely popular.

Like many others, last summer's event had to be postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Then, organisers promised they would be back and added even more star names for their event.

Deva Fest will take place across the weekend of Friday 12 August, Saturday 13 August, and Sunday 14 August 2022, at Chester Lakes in Dodleston, three miles from Chester city centre.

The weekend programme will start on the Friday (12 August) with Old School Dance Anthems Day, headlined by Symphonic Ibiza and top hitmaker Sonique.

Returning to headline after their triumphant performance in 2019, Symphonic Ibiza will once again thrill the crowds with dance classics. DJ Andy Joyce will be joined by a full symphony orchestra conducted by Steve Etherington to ensure that Symphonic Ibiza transports fans back to the White Isle.

The line-up also includes Brit Award-winning singer, musician and DJ Sonique along with Dream Frequency, Bingo Bango, Dave Graham and Chester DJs Geddes & Gioia.

Saturday (13 August) is Pirate Day.

The event, headlined by double platinum-selling - and lockdown Kitchen Disco queen - Sophie Ellis-Bextor and M-People's Heather Small, will feature a host of pirate themed activities and entertainment.

The day will feature parades and street performers, with prizes for festivalgoers in the best Jack (or Jackie) Sparrow outfit. Chester's Winter Watch Parade team will provide the entertainment.

Chester singing duo Belle Voci also appear along with The Pirate Day Ball with TRIX and The Old Time Sailors.

Meanwhile Deva Fest 2022 will close on Sunday, 14 August with a headline set from festival favourites, Brit Award-winning Scouting For Girls, and rock band Dodgy.

The Deva Fest attractions will also include a free to use fairground on the festival field. The main stage will once again be in a giant big top ensuring fantastic live performances, whatever the weather.

Once again, Deva Fest will offer quality food and drink vendors, who will be hand-picked by Taste Cheshire to ensure locally produced tasty offerings and treats are available.

They include Monster's Catering with its slow-roasted pork in baps, Simply Duck, The Handmade Pizza Company, Polly's Parlour offering ice cream and sorbets from its vintage van, and Greek and vegan street food.

You can also make a holiday weekend of it with camping weekend tickets also available with toilet and shower facilities.

New, extended camping options are available at The Meadow, BBQ Pods, Woodland pitches - electric, island and wild camping - and a dedicated Caravan Park area.

Full camping details and prices are on the website.

Hundreds of tickets for next year's festival have also been given away in a special ballot exclusively for NHS staff and key workers.

Organisers have pledged tickets with a total value of more than Â£20,000 as a way of saying thank you for the hard work and dedication of key workers throughout the last 20 months.

For more information about Deva Fest and to book visit www.devafest.co.uk.