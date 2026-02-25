Rufus Hound Will Lead JACK & SARAH World Premiere at The Mill at Sonning

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Mill at Sonning has announced the cast for the world premiere of Jack & Sarah, an unexpected romantic comedy based on the much-loved 1995 British film, written and directed by Tim Sullivan, that starred Richard E. Grant and Dame Judi Dench. The production is adapted by Duncan Abel and directed by Abigail Pickard Price. Performances run 23 April - 14 June.

When Jack, a workaholic lawyer, is suddenly left to raise his baby daughter alone, his carefully ordered world unravels. Enter Amy, a free-spirited au pair with a big heart and an even bigger personality. Against all odds, and with a little help (and hindrance) from an eccentric cast of family and friends, their two very different worlds collide in the most surprising and life-affirming way.

A heartwarming, witty, and unexpected romantic comedy about finding love, family, and second chances in the most unlikely places and packed with sharp humour, tender moments, and a generous dose of 90s charm, Jack and Sarah - adapted for the stage by Duncan Abel (The Girl On the Train, The Da Vinci Code, Death Comes To Pemberely) - is a joyous romantic comedy about the messy, unpredictable enchantment of life and love.

The stage world premiere of Jack & Sarah is based on the much-loved 1995 film that starred Richard E. Grant and Dame Judi Dench, and became the third highest-grossing British film at the UK box office for the year behind Shallow Grave and The Madness of King George.

Cast:

Rufus Hound (William) is an award-winning actor, presenter and comedian. His theatre credits include: the lead role of Francis Henshall in One Man Two Guv'nors (National Theatre, West End & UK Tour); Toad in Wind In The Willows (London Palladium & UK Tour, Winner Best Actor in a Visiting Production, MEN Theatre Awards); Freddie in the West End production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; The Boy in the Dress, The Provoked Wife & Don Quixote (all at the RSC); Neville's Island, Present Laughter (Chichester Festival Theatre); Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to The Forum (Lido 2, Paris).



George Banks (Jack) has appeared in Coronation Street as Henry Newton and recently played Giles, co-owner of the guest house – which is the setting for the play - in The Mousetrap in the West End. His other credits include The History Boys (UK tour), Filumena, The Great Gatsby on air, Lady Windermere's Fan on air, Dial M For Murder (Theatre Royal Windsor), Birdsong (UK Tour).



Sarah Moyle (Phil/Doula) is best known as receptionist Valerie Pitman in the BBC soap opera Doctors, for which she won the award for Best Comedy Performance at the 2019 British Soap Awards. Her recent stage roles include UK tour of Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright, playing Queen Elizabeth II in

Handbagged (Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch), Mrs Pearce in My Fair Lady (Curve, Leicester), Falkland Sound and The Empress (both at the RSC).



Neil Roberts (Michael) is best known for his recurring roles in the US TV series Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210, as well as for his work in Emmerdale and EastEnders. His screen career spans both sides of the Atlantic and includes appearances in high-profile productions such as Bridgerton, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, Doctors, Holby, Whiskey Cavalier, Babylon 5, Party of Five, and Diagnosis Murder.



Anya de Villiers (Amy) appeared in the West End in The Play That Goes Wrong. Her other theatre credits include The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe (Leeds Playhouse & UK Tour), Dorothy, Back in Oz (Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds), The Prince and the Pauper (Trinity Theatre). TV includes Inside No. 9 (BBC).



Lucy Doyle (Sarah/Anna) recently appeared in the West End as Mollie Ralston in The Mousetrap and Sandra in The Play That Goes Wrong. Her other stage roles include The Croft (Original Theatre); Vanessa Redgrave's Vienna 1934 - Munich 1938 (Theatre Royal Bath/Rose Theatre Kingston). She won The Donmar Warehouse's All Female Shakespeare award and is a BBC Carlton Hobbs Award winner.



Lee White (Nat/Alain) was Nick Bright in The Invisible Hand (English Theatre of Hamburg) Aviator in The Little Prince (International Tour), Ivy in After the Rain (UK tour).