Full Cast Set For Flora Wilson Brown’s Adaptation Of Virginia Woolf’s THE WAVES At Jermyn Street Theatre

With Dear Liar currently in performances and preparations underway for Aether, Jermyn Street Theatre has announced full casting for Flora Wilson Brown's adaptation of Virginia Woolf's literary classic The Waves. Performances run 16 April - 23 May 2026.

Júlia Levai directs Archie Backhouse as Louis, Breffni Holahan as Susan, Pedro Leandro as Neville, Syakira Moeladi as Jinny, Tom Varey as Bernard, and Ria Zmitrowicz as Rhoda. Casting is by Jatinder Chera. Following six friends from childhood to adulthood, this coming-of-age story opens on 21 April 2026, with previews from 16 April, and runs until 23 May at Jermyn Street Theatre.

Flora Wilson Brown said, “I am so excited to work with this incredible group of artists on bringing Woolf's masterpiece to Jermyn Street. I've loved the book for so long and to have the chance to work on our own version is a dream.” Júlia Levai added, “Flora's gorgeous adaptation captures the experience of being alive in the most playful and moving way. I am beyond thrilled to be bringing it to life with such a fantastic group of actors and creatives.”

Rhoda. Bernard. Susan. Neville. Jinny. Louis. They begin by the coast. Then, school. Youth. Forming. Swelling. Terror. Joy. Working. Falling. Fame. Grief. Alone. Together. The Waves is a tender, thrilling story about growing up together. Major new talents Flora Wilson Brown and Júlia Levai unite to bring Virginia Woolf's masterpiece to heart-thumping life.