FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Comes To Storyhouse Next Month

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody will come to Storyhouse next month as part of a UK tour, promising Chester audiences a hilarious journey through some of the most famous moments of the much-loved American sitcom. The musical will be staged from 30 March to 4 April at the Hunter Street venue.

Tickets cost from £22.05 for Storyhouse Members.

Packed with all those iconic moments from all 10 seasons of the award-winning American series, and featuring and entirely original musical score, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody follows the escapades of the world's most famous group of 20-somethings.

This humorous take on the beloved TV show blends unforgettable scenes with laugh-out-loud comedy. Join Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate love, friendship and life's up and downs in 1990s New York.

Whether you're in a love triangle, trying to make it as an actor or just cannot quit your day job, you'll be laughing, crying and quoting your favourite lines all night long.

The show's iconic characters are played by Enzo Benvenuti (Ross), Alicia Belgarde (Monica), Daniel Parkinson (Chandler), Eva Hope (Rachel), Ronnie Burden (Joey) and Amelia Atherton as Phoebe.

Meanwhile Edward Leigh takes on the roles of Gunther, Tom Sellick and Paolo and the cast also includes Lottie Lester, Meg Darcy, Jared Thompson and Harry Mallaghan.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is presented by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale and Oskar Eiriksson in association with the Barn Theatre, Cirencester, and is directed by Michael Gyngell (The Full Monty, Yes Prime Minister, The Play What I Wrote, When Harry Met Sally).

The show has a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, music by Assaf Gleizner, set and lighting design by Andrew Exeter, sound design by Chris Whybrow, costumes by Jennie Quirk and wigs, hair and make-up from Craig Forrest-Thomas. Music is arranged by Charles Olins with musical supervision by Mark Crossland, and choreography is by Myles Brown, while Ian West is intimacy director and accents and characterisation are by Jessica Martin. Casting is by Mark Frankum.