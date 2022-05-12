Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Charles Court Opera Launches Mini Tour of EXPRESS G&S

The tour kicks off in June at Mill Hill Music Festival.

May. 12, 2022  

After the company's smash hit success at Opera Holland Park with 'The Pirates of Penzance', Charles Court Opera, the award-winning "masters of Gilbert & Sullivan", will present their side-splitting, OFFIE-nominated, railway murder mystery spoof, which rips through ballads, songs and snatches from every single G&S opera with a cake soaked butter knife!

On this Topsy-turvy journey through the world of G&S, a trio of intriguing travellers (and a pianist) take on multiple characters, uncovering clue upon red herring in this inventive, witty - and frankly extraordinary - show, which is splattered with favourite moments from the Savoy operas including 'The Pirates of Penzance', 'The Mikado' and 'H.M.S. Pinafore'.

Tour dates:

Saturday 4 June
Mill Hill Music Festival, Barnet
https://millhillmusicfest.co.uk/event/expressgands-charlescourtopera/

Saturday 18 June
Roman Open Air Theatre, St. Albans
https://ovo.org.uk/big-shows/express-gs/

Thursday 4 August
Buxton Opera House
https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/express-g-s

Friday 19 August
Harrogate Royal Hall
https://gsfestivals.ticketsolve.com/shows/873629770?_ga=2.164380541.397229229.1647303655-473357082.1640128579

CCO's Artistic Director, John Savournin, said "Inspired by the Reduced Shakespeare Company, 'Express G&S' aims to appeal to not only Gilbert and Sullivan fans, but also to introduce their work to a new and wider audience, while having an absolute ball along the way."

Cast: Matthew Kellett, Catrine Kirkman and Philip Lee. Pianist: David Eaton

Written by John Savournin, after Gilbert, with new lyrics by David Eaton.

Director/ Writer John Savournin
Musical Director/ Lyricist David Eaton
Designer Jessie Huckin
Lighting Designer Scarlett Bryan
Producer Catherine Chibnall



