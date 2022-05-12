Charles Court Opera Launches Mini Tour of EXPRESS G&S

After the company's smash hit success at Opera Holland Park with 'The Pirates of Penzance', Charles Court Opera, the award-winning "masters of Gilbert & Sullivan", will present their side-splitting, OFFIE-nominated, railway murder mystery spoof, which rips through ballads, songs and snatches from every single G&S opera with a cake soaked butter knife!

On this Topsy-turvy journey through the world of G&S, a trio of intriguing travellers (and a pianist) take on multiple characters, uncovering clue upon red herring in this inventive, witty - and frankly extraordinary - show, which is splattered with favourite moments from the Savoy operas including 'The Pirates of Penzance', 'The Mikado' and 'H.M.S. Pinafore'.

Tour dates:

Saturday 4 June

Mill Hill Music Festival, Barnet

https://millhillmusicfest.co.uk/event/expressgands-charlescourtopera/

Saturday 18 June

Roman Open Air Theatre, St. Albans

https://ovo.org.uk/big-shows/express-gs/

Thursday 4 August

Buxton Opera House

https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/express-g-s

Friday 19 August

Harrogate Royal Hall

https://gsfestivals.ticketsolve.com/shows/873629770?_ga=2.164380541.397229229.1647303655-473357082.1640128579

CCO's Artistic Director, John Savournin, said "Inspired by the Reduced Shakespeare Company, 'Express G&S' aims to appeal to not only Gilbert and Sullivan fans, but also to introduce their work to a new and wider audience, while having an absolute ball along the way."

Cast: Matthew Kellett, Catrine Kirkman and Philip Lee. Pianist: David Eaton

Written by John Savournin, after Gilbert, with new lyrics by David Eaton.

Director/ Writer John Savournin

Musical Director/ Lyricist David Eaton

Designer Jessie Huckin

Lighting Designer Scarlett Bryan

Producer Catherine Chibnall