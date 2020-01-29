Change Of Heart Cabaret Comes to The Other Palace

Julie Atherton (The Grinning Man), Jason Denton (Spamilton), Dominic Hodson (Beautiful), Natalie Williams (Evita) and Charlotte Vaughan (Phantom of the Opera) will star in the world premier cabaret production of Estee Stimler (Book & Lyrics) and Yuval Havkin's (Music) hilarious and irreverent new musical Change of Heart.

When a particularly British man who disdains musical theatre wakes up singing after a heart transplant, his wife discovers that he received the heart of a Broadway musical theatre actor. The Broadway actor was in London to make his name on the West End. Unfortunately, every show he was to star in never ran, due to lack of funding or just general bad taste. However, the night before the opening of his musical at The National Theatre, he mindlessly crossed Waterloo Bridge and was run over by a pedicab. The Change of Heart Cabaret showcases the songs from the most infamous of his musicals.

TICKET PRICES: All tickets £15, Available online: www.lwtheatres.co.uk, In person: The Other Palace

12 Palace Street, London, SW1E 5JA Or Box Office: 020 7087 7900

Age Guidance: 16+





