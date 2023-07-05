Celebration Of The Dubliners SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS Will Embark on World Tour

Direct from the West End and having sold out venues worldwide, Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners will return to theatres in 2024 for its biggest ever tour.

In partnership with Tourism Ireland and in association with legendary Irish pub O'Donoghue's - the place where it all started for The Dubliners back in 1962 - Seven Drunken Nights tells the story of a career spanning 50 years and invokes the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

Leading the ultimate feel-good Irish show, this hugely talented cast of musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group back to life.

Now in its sixth year and following its tour of Scandinavia, the extensive 79-date UK and Irish leg of the world tour starts on 1st March in Dunstable and ends on 23rd June in Waterford, and includes a date at London's Dominion Theatre on 17th March and a week's run at The Gaiety in Dublin from 10th June.

Tickets, available from all venues and www.sevendrunkennights.com

So much more than a jukebox musical celebration of The Dubliners, the show stars its charismatic writer and director Ged Graham, whose narration warmly guides the audience through the fascinating life of the group in between stunning performances of so many of their celebrated classics, including The Irish Rover, The Leaving of Liverpool, Belle of Belfast City, Dirty Old Town, The Banks of the Rose, Star of the County Down and The Town I Love So Well.

In addition to glowing reviews, Seven Drunken Nights has also received praise from the families of The Dubliners. Ged Graham said, "It was very nerve-racking meeting relatives of The Dubliners, as I didn't know how they would react. But meeting Luke Kelly's brother, Paddy, early on during the first tour was just brilliant. He and his family have been so supportive of the show. Likewise, Barney McKenna's sister came to see the show when we toured Ireland and was very complimentary of how we told the story. Their support means so much to everyone involved with the show."

With the 2024 UK and Irish leg of Seven Drunken Nights being the biggest so far, the show is also set for its record year internationally, performing nearly 300 shows during 42 weeks on the road.

Such success has been a life-changing experience for Ged Graham, who said, "I can't quite believe it. Seven Drunken Nights seems to have touched so many people who have become real fans of the show, reigniting their love of The Dubliners. It's had a massive impact on my life, giving me the confidence to write more and be involved in many other productions, including the runaway success Fairytale of New York. It truly is a great privilege to bring the music of The Dubliners to the stage every night and keep their legacy alive."

Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners will play the following 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates.

Tour Dates

March

01 Dunstable Grove Theatre

02 Ramsgate Granville Theatre

06 Redditch Palace Theatre

07 Hayes Beck Theatre

08 Southampton MAST Mayflower Studios

10 York Grand Opera House (Matinee)

10 York Grand Opera House (Evening)

12 Lichfield Garrick Theatre

13 Lichfield Garrick Theatre

14 Basildon Towngate Theatre

15 Truro Hall for Cornwall

16 Poole Concert Hall

17 London Dominion Theatre

20 Sheffield City Hall

21 Doncaster Cast

22 Doncaster Cast

23 Lincoln New Theatre Royal

24 Tewkesbury The Roses Theatre (Matinee)

24 Tewkesbury The Roses Theatre (Evening)

26 Dartford Orchard Theatre

28 Oxford New Theatre

29 Stockton Globe Theatre

30 Glenrothes Rothes Hall

April 2024

01 Aberdeen Music Hall

04 Peterborough New Theatre

05 Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

06 Bridlington Spa

07 Liverpool Empire Theatre

09 Wimbledon Wimbledon New Theatre

11 Llandudno Venue Cymru

12 Bradford St George's Hall

13 Clacton West Cliff Theatre

14 Milton Keynes Milton Keynes Theatre

16 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

17 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

18 Kings Lynn Corn Exchange

21 Bristol Hippodrome

26 Cardiff St David's Hall

27 Torquay Princess Theatre

May 2024

01 Newport The Riverfront

02 Epsom Playhouse

04 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

05 Stoke Regent Theatre

06 Cromer Cromer Pier Theatre

09 Crawley The Hawth

10 Southport The Atkinson

11 Southport The Atkinson

12 Ipswich Ipswich Regent

15 Hull City Hall

16 Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House

19 Edinburgh Playhouse

22 Weston-s-Mare Playhouse

23 Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre

24 Leicester De Montfort Hall

25 Scunthorpe Baths Hall

26 Bromley Churchill Theatre

28 Taunton Brewhouse

29 Swindon Wyvern Theatre

31 Brighton Theatre Royal

June

01 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

02 Glasgow Kings Theatre (Matinee)

02 Glasgow Kings Theatre (Evening)

04 Cork Opera House

05 Armagh Market Place Theatre

06 Derry Millennium Forum

07 Belfast Waterfront

08 Belfast Waterfront

09 Killarney INEC

10 Dublin The Gaiety Theatre

11 Dublin The Gaiety Theatre

12 Dublin The Gaiety Theatre

13 Dublin The Gaiety Theatre

14 Dublin The Gaiety Theatre

15 Dublin The Gaiety Theatre

16 Dublin The Gaiety Theatre

18 Limerick Lime Tree Theatre

19 Kilkenny Watergate Theatre

20 Wexford National Opera House

22 Drogheda TLT Concert Hall & Theatre

23 Waterford Theatre Royal