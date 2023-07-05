Celebration Of The Dubliners SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS Will Embark on World Tour

The tour kicks off in March 2024.
Direct from the West End and having sold out venues worldwide, Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners will return to theatres in 2024 for its biggest ever tour.
In partnership with Tourism Ireland and in association with legendary Irish pub O'Donoghue's - the place where it all started for The Dubliners back in 1962 - Seven Drunken Nights tells the story of a career spanning 50 years and invokes the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.
Leading the ultimate feel-good Irish show, this hugely talented cast of musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group back to life.
Now in its sixth year and following its tour of Scandinavia, the extensive 79-date UK and Irish leg of the world tour starts on 1st March in Dunstable and ends on 23rd June in Waterford, and includes a date at London's Dominion Theatre on 17th March and a week's run at The Gaiety in Dublin from 10th June.
Tickets, available from all venues and www.sevendrunkennights.com
So much more than a jukebox musical celebration of The Dubliners, the show stars its charismatic writer and director Ged Graham, whose narration warmly guides the audience through the fascinating life of the group in between stunning performances of so many of their celebrated classics, including The Irish Rover, The Leaving of Liverpool, Belle of Belfast City, Dirty Old Town, The Banks of the Rose, Star of the County Down and The Town I Love So Well.
In addition to glowing reviews, Seven Drunken Nights has also received praise from the families of The Dubliners. Ged Graham said, "It was very nerve-racking meeting relatives of The Dubliners, as I didn't know how they would react. But meeting Luke Kelly's brother, Paddy, early on during the first tour was just brilliant. He and his family have been so supportive of the show. Likewise, Barney McKenna's sister came to see the show when we toured Ireland and was very complimentary of how we told the story. Their support means so much to everyone involved with the show."
With the 2024 UK and Irish leg of Seven Drunken Nights being the biggest so far, the show is also set for its record year internationally, performing nearly 300 shows during 42 weeks on the road.
Such success has been a life-changing experience for Ged Graham, who said, "I can't quite believe it. Seven Drunken Nights seems to have touched so many people who have become real fans of the show, reigniting their love of The Dubliners. It's had a massive impact on my life, giving me the confidence to write more and be involved in many other productions, including the runaway success Fairytale of New York. It truly is a great privilege to bring the music of The Dubliners to the stage every night and keep their legacy alive."
Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners will play the following 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates.
March
01 Dunstable Grove Theatre
02 Ramsgate Granville Theatre
06 Redditch Palace Theatre
07 Hayes Beck Theatre
08 Southampton MAST Mayflower Studios
10 York Grand Opera House (Matinee)
10 York Grand Opera House (Evening)
12 Lichfield Garrick Theatre
13 Lichfield Garrick Theatre
14 Basildon Towngate Theatre
15 Truro Hall for Cornwall
16 Poole Concert Hall
17 London Dominion Theatre
20 Sheffield City Hall
21 Doncaster Cast
22 Doncaster Cast
23 Lincoln New Theatre Royal
24 Tewkesbury The Roses Theatre (Matinee)
24 Tewkesbury The Roses Theatre (Evening)
26 Dartford Orchard Theatre
28 Oxford New Theatre
29 Stockton Globe Theatre
30 Glenrothes Rothes Hall
April 2024
01 Aberdeen Music Hall
04 Peterborough New Theatre
05 Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
06 Bridlington Spa
07 Liverpool Empire Theatre
09 Wimbledon Wimbledon New Theatre
11 Llandudno Venue Cymru
12 Bradford St George's Hall
13 Clacton West Cliff Theatre
14 Milton Keynes Milton Keynes Theatre
16 Southend Cliffs Pavilion
17 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
18 Kings Lynn Corn Exchange
21 Bristol Hippodrome
26 Cardiff St David's Hall
27 Torquay Princess Theatre
May 2024
01 Newport The Riverfront
02 Epsom Playhouse
04 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
05 Stoke Regent Theatre
06 Cromer Cromer Pier Theatre
09 Crawley The Hawth
10 Southport The Atkinson
11 Southport The Atkinson
12 Ipswich Ipswich Regent
15 Hull City Hall
16 Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House
19 Edinburgh Playhouse
22 Weston-s-Mare Playhouse
23 Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre
24 Leicester De Montfort Hall
25 Scunthorpe Baths Hall
26 Bromley Churchill Theatre
28 Taunton Brewhouse
29 Swindon Wyvern Theatre
31 Brighton Theatre Royal
June
01 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
02 Glasgow Kings Theatre (Matinee)
02 Glasgow Kings Theatre (Evening)
04 Cork Opera House
05 Armagh Market Place Theatre
06 Derry Millennium Forum
07 Belfast Waterfront
08 Belfast Waterfront
09 Killarney INEC
10 Dublin The Gaiety Theatre
11 Dublin The Gaiety Theatre
12 Dublin The Gaiety Theatre
13 Dublin The Gaiety Theatre
14 Dublin The Gaiety Theatre
15 Dublin The Gaiety Theatre
16 Dublin The Gaiety Theatre
18 Limerick Lime Tree Theatre
19 Kilkenny Watergate Theatre
20 Wexford National Opera House
22 Drogheda TLT Concert Hall & Theatre
23 Waterford Theatre Royal
