Casting and Additional Tour Dates Announced For THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Back by popular demand, the Olivier and Tony Award-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon, and directed by Marianne Elliott (War Horse, Angels in America, Company) will open at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 20 November before embarking on a UK and Ireland tour, marking ten years of the production which originated at The National Theatre in 2012.

As rehearsals begin today, the full cast joining the production is Marc Benga (ensemble), David Breeds (Christopher), Jacob Coleman (understudy Christopher and swing), Connor Curren (Christopher), Kofi De-Graft-Jordan (Mr Thompson), Ashley Gerlach (Mr Shears), Joanne Henry (Mrs Alexander), Siu-see Hung (Punk Girl), Kate Kordel (Judy on alternate weeks), Sibylla Meienberg (ensemble), David Monteith (Reverend Peters), Tom Peters (Ed), Joe Rawlinson-Hunt (ensemble), Rebecca Root (Siobhan), Hannah Sinclair Robinson (Mrs Shears), Sophie Stone (Judy on alternate weeks) and Rebecca Wilson (ensemble).

David Breeds most recently appeared in the West End premiere of Dear Evan Hansen. Connor Curren makes his professional stage debut in Curious Incident and is soon to appear in the NBCUniversal series Dodger. Kate Kordel's recent television appearances include Coronation Street. Rebecca Root is known to audiences for the BBC Two sitcom Boy Meets Girl, The Queen's Gambit and Doctor Who. Sophie Stone returns to the NT following her appearance in Mother Courage and Her Children. Her recent stage appearances include Emilia (Globe and West End) and television appearances include This Way Up and Jimmy McGovern's Moving On. Tom Peters' recent stage appearances include Girl from the North Country (West End) and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Access All Areas took part in the audition panel and offered Creative Support in the audition room during the casting process. Access All Areas will continue to provide Creative support on the tour.



Alongside previously announced venues, the production will also visit Truro Hall For Cornwall (19 - 23 April), The Orchard Theatre Dartford (10 - 14 May), Wycombe Swan (17 - 21 May), and Bromley Churchill Theatre (31 May - 4 June) in 2022. The full touring schedule detailed below also includes Cardiff New Theatre, Belfast Grand Opera House, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Sheffield Lyceum, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Manchester Opera House, Liverpool Empire, Birmingham Hippodrome, King's Theatre Glasgow, Leeds Grand Theatre, the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin, and Norwich Theatre Royal. For further information and on sale dates for all venues, visit curiousonstage.com.

A Relaxed Performance is announced for London at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre at 2pm on Wednesday 5 January, with tickets available via curiousonstage.com soon. Relaxed Performances are perfect for anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed performance environment and sensory adaptions. These performances allow for noise and movement in the auditorium, re-entry when needed and a chill-out space for patrons who may need time away from the performance, as well as adjustments to light and sound effects for those with sensory sensitivities. A second Relaxed Performance will take place on the tour, with details announced soon. Captioned, Audio Described and British Sign Language performances are available across the tour. For more information visit venue websites.

Since 2012, Curious Incident has been seen by more than five million people worldwide. The winner of seven Olivier Awards, following its New York premiere in September 2014, it became the longest-running play on Broadway in over a decade, winning five Tony Awards.



Mark Haddon's novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time was published in 2003 and is the winner of more than 17 literary awards, including the prestigious Whitbread Book of the Year Award. The novel has been translated into 44 languages and has sold more than 5.5 million copies world-wide.



The production is designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting design by Paule Constable, and video design by Finn Ross. Movement is by Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett for Frantic Assembly, music by Adrian Sutton and sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph. The Associate Director is Anna Marsland. Casting is by Jacob Sparrow Casting, and casting assistant is Chloe Blake.



Alongside the tour, a programme of activity including discussions on depictions of neurodivergence in fictional characters will be available online, with further details to be announced.



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is supported by American Express, The National Theatre's Preferred Card Partner.