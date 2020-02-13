Casting Announced For the UK Tour of THE DOCTOR at Theatre Royal Brighton

As rehearsals for its tour and West End transfer commence, multi-award winning actress Juliet Stevenson jointly wins the acclaimed Best Actress award at this year's Critics' Circle Theatre Awards for her portrayal of Dr Ruth Wolff in director, Robert Icke's (The Wild Duck, Hamlet, Mary Stuart, Oresteia, 1984) sold-out, five-star Almeida Theatre production of The Doctor.

In the most hotly-contested category of the year, the Critics' Circle awarded this year's Best Actress to both Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor and Sharon D Clarke for her role in Death Of A Salesman. This latest award for The Doctor follows Robert Icke's Best Director award win, and Juliet's Best Actress nomination, at the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards in November 2019. The production has also received nominations, including Best New Play, Best Director and Best Actress in a Play, ahead of the 20th Annual What's On Stage Awards, which will be taking place in March 2020.

Alongside Juliet Stevenson and returning to the production are, Mariah Louca, Daniel Rabin, Joy Richardson, Naomi Wirthner and Hannah Ledwidge on drums, with new cast members Chris Colquhoun, Shelley Conn, Anni Domingo, Liv Hill, Jamie Parker and Millicent Wong joining the production.

First, do no harm.

On an ordinary day, at a private hospital, a young woman fights for her life. A priest arrives to save her soul. Her doctor refuses him entry.

In a divisive time, in a divided nation, a society takes sides.

The latest smash-hit by 'Britain's best director' (Telegraph) is a 'provocative, wonderfully upsetting' (Independent) whirlwind conversation around gender, race and identity, and a 'devastating play for today' (Financial Times). Olivier Award winner, Juliet Stevenson, 'delivers one of the peak performances of the theatrical year' (The Guardian) in this 'spell-binding' (Evening Standard) production.

The Doctor transfers to the West End in April 2020, running at the Duke of York's Theatre from 18 April - 18 July 2020. Prior to this, the production travels to Australia for the 2020 Adelaide Festival (27 February - 8 March), as well as enjoying a limited run at the Theatre Royal Brighton (30 March - 4 April) and Richmond Theatre (6 April - 11 April), ahead of arriving in the West End. Press night will be held at the Duke of York's Theatre on Thursday 30 April at 7pm.

The Doctor, by Robert Icke, very freely adapted from Arthur Schnitzler's Professor Bernhardi, has been critically lauded since its opening at the Almeida in August 2019. Reunited from past productions (including Robert Icke's Hamlet and Oedipus) the critically-acclaimed creative team for The Doctor includes designs by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Natasha Chivers and sound and composition by Tom Gibbons. Casting is by Julia Horan.

The Doctor is presented by The Ambassador Theatre Group & Almeida Theatre, Benjamin Lowy, Glass Half Full Productions, with Fiery Angel and Charles Diamond, in association with Scott Rudin and Sonia Friedman Productions.





