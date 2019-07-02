Casting Announced For THE LADY VANISHES At The Belgrade Theatre

Following the announcement of a UK tour in Autumn 2019, Bill Kenwright's The Classic Thriller Theatre Company has now revealed a fresh new cast for its adaptation of The Lady Vanishes, showing at the Belgrade Theatre 24-28 September.

Based on Alfred Hitchcock's hit 1938 film, this gripping mystery thriller sets its scene on a train travelling across continental Europe, where an English Socialite, Iris Henderson, discovers that her elderly travelling companion has disappeared while she was sleeping.

Upon asking around about the missing lady, Iris is bewildered to find that all of her fellow passengers deny ever having seen her. The only person she can persuade to help her is a young musician named Max, and together they set about searching the train for clues.

Leading the cast will be BAFTA nominee Gwen Taylor and Andrew Lancel, reunited after their unforgettable performances as mother and son Anne and Frank Foster in Coronation Street - the role that earned Lancel the title of Villain of the Year in the 2012 British Soap Awards. Gwen Taylor's recent stage credits include Alan Bennett's Allelujah! At Bridge Theatre, and the UK tour of The Importance of Being Earnest, while Lancel's include recent tours of Cilla the Musical and The Sound of Music.

Joining them on stage will be Classic Thriller Theatre Company favourite Denis Lill, who has recently appeared in both The Case of the Frightened Lady and Middle Ground Theatre's The Verdict at the Belgrade Theatre.

Call the Midwife's Scarlett Archer, British Hit Parade's Mark Wynter, Victoria star Nicholas Audsley and Soldier, Soldier's Ben Nealon complete the cast.

The production is directed by Roy Marsden, best known to TV audiences for his 15-year stint as Commander Adam Dalgliesh in ITV's P. D. James series. This is his third production for The Classic Thriller Theatre Company, following Rehearsal for Murder and A Judgement in Stone.

The Lady Vanishes shows at the Belgrade Theatre 24-28 September. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You