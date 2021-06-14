Casting Announced For SUNNYMEAD COURT Ahead of UK Tour

Following its critically acclaimed, sell-out run at Tristan Bates Theatre at The Actors Centre in 2020, four-time Offie- nominated Sunnymead Court now returns to Arcola Theatre as part of their outdoor festival, Today I'm Wiser, before touring to Dukes Lancaster, Theatr Clwyd and the Ustinov Studio, Bath. The returning production will be brought to life by writer Gemma Lawrence (As You Like It, Not Talking, Luther) and Sasha Frost (His Dark Materials, Our Country's Good, The Lightning Child). Sunnymead Court is presented by Defibrillator in association with The Actors Centre.

From her balcony, Marie blasts out the same tune, every day at 11am. On hers, Stella tends to red geraniums bursting with colour and life. Two tower blocks facing each other. Two women who are looking for something more. After a chance encounter in a hailstorm, they start to embark on a new relationship conducted from the safety of their balconies. But when a flurry of miscommunication jeopardises their relationship, will they have the courage to make it work in a world that is changing faster than ever?

Writer and performer, Gemma Lawrence, comments, Inspired by the swell of community spirit in the first UK lockdown, Sunnymead Court is a celebration of the small, seemingly insignificant moments of human connection that might, in another time, have passed us by. As we start to try and process the last year, I'm thrilled we're bringing this uplifting queer romance back to the stage. It speaks to the isolation of lockdown while also offering audiences some much-needed hope and humour. Most importantly, it has some absolutely banging tunes.

A production focused on isolation and connection, Sunnymead Court questions whether reality can match up to the ideals we create. A love letter to London and its communities, it celebrates the small, seemingly insignificant moments of connection that in another time might have passed us by, combining humour and warmth with acute observation of the human psyche.



Tickets are priced between £10 - £19 and are available from http://www.defibrillatortheatre.com/productions/sunnymead-court/