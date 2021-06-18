Casting Announced For PIPPIN at Charing Cross Theatre This Summer

Full casting is now confirmed for a major immersive new London production of 'Pippin'.

'Pippin', Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson's iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece, directed by Steven Dexter, will be staged in the round at Charing Cross Theatre from 30 June - 14 August.

Ryan Anderson (Pippin) played Pippin last summer at the Garden Theatre. He was in 'West Side Story' (Curve) and 'Bat Out of Hell' (West End).

Ian Carlyle (Leading Player) was Brit in 'We Will Rock You' (interational tour) and Four-Eyed Moe in 'Five Guys Named Moe'.

Alex James-Hatton (Lewis) Credits include: 'Book Of Mormon' (Tour), 'Heathers' (West End).

Daniel Krikler (Charles) played Charles last summer at the Garden Theatre. He was in 'Present Laughter' and '4000 Miles' at The Old Vic and will appear next in Larry Kramer's 'The Normal Heart' at The National Theatre.

Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Fastrada) was Maisie in 'The Boyfriend' at Menier Chocolate Factory and 1st cover Peggy Sawyer in '42nd Street' (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane).

Natalie McQueen (Catherine) starred as Doralee in '9 to 5' at the Savoy Theatre, Lauren in 'Kinky Boots' (Adelphi Theatre & live film recording), Mad Hatter in Frank Wildhorn's Wonderland (European Premiere).

Genevieve Nicole (Berthe) West End credits include 'Guys & Dolls', 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' and 'A Chorus Line'. Recent TV 'The Grinch' (NBC/Sky One) and 'A Tale to Tell' (Amazon).

Jaydon Vijn (Theo) roles include Rocky 2 in 'Starlight Express' in Bochum, Germany and the 'Mamma Mia!' international tour.

With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, 'Pippin' is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 'Pippin' continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world.

Set in the 'Summer of Love' of 1967, we follow Pippin, a young prince with extraordinary dreams and aspirations on his quest to find passion, fulfilment and meaning in a joyful and life affirming revival.

Creative team:

Director Steven Dexter

Choreographer Ashley Nottingham

Musical Superviser Michael Bradley

Designer David Shields

Musical Director Chris Ma

Lighting Designer Aaron J. Dootson

Sound Designer Keegan Curran

Casting Anne Vosser

Produced by Adam Blanshay Productions, Edward Johnson and Steven M. Levy

Website: www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk

Box office: 08444 930650