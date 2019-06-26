Casting Announced For New Perspectives' THE FISHERMEN

New Perspectives has announced new casting for the return of their award-winning production of Chigozie Obioma's Booker Prize-shortlisted novel The Fishermen, with David Alade joining the cast in the role of Ben alongside Valentine Olukoga who will reprise the role of Obembe. David Alade has previously played the lead role of Thomas in Stormzy's short film Gang Signs & Prayer directed by Rollo Jackson for the BRIT Award winner's debut album release. Most recently, David has written and performed in Foxhunting (Courtyard Theatre), a verbatim drama drawing on transcripts of interviews with South Londoners about their experiences of knife crime.

New Perspectives will also welcome the return of Valentine Olukoga, who has performed at theatres including the Royal Court and the National Theatre, as well as a regular role in ITV drama Unforgotten. The Fishermen will return to the Fringe as part of the British Council Edinburgh Showcase (19th - 24th Aug) before transferring to the West End's Trafalgar Studios (3rd Sept - 12th Oct), and touring to Canterbury's Marlowe Theatre Studio (16th - 19th October)

Gbolahan Obisesan has adapted the story of four brothers torn apart by a prophecy. In a small Nigerian town, Ben and Obembe slip away to fish at a forbidden river along with their two older brothers. Risking the wrath of their father, who expects great things of them all, they continue unnoticed and carefree until one day the prophecy of a madman changes the course of their lives. Based on the Man Booker Prize-shortlisted novel by one of Africa's major new voices, New Perspectives present Chigozie Obioma's powerful allegory of brotherhood, vengeance and fate.

The Fishermen is the debut novel by Nigerian author Chigozie Obioma. It was shortlisted for the 2015 Man Booker Prize, and was named a best book of the year by the Observer, the Economist, the Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal. Chigozie Obioma will be headlining at the Africa Writes festival alongside a staged reading of the play on Sunday 7th July. The author will also be talking about his new novel, An Orchestra of Minorities.

Director Jack McNamara said, "The Fishermen was led by two powerhouse performances in Michael Ajao and Valentine Olokuga, who won a Stage Award last year. Finding a replacement for the brilliant Ajao was never going to be easy, but after much searching we have found someone truly special in David Alade. His presence and skill are unique and I am hugely excited to see how he and Valentine bring a whole new dynamic to this next phase in the show's life."

Gbolahan Obisesan is a director and Fringe First winning writer. His previous plays include an adaption of Pigeon English (Bristol Old Vic, Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2013) and the Fringe First winning Mad About the Boy (2011), and he was one of the six writers commissioned by the Royal Court and the Young Vic for Rufus Norris' Feast. He recently held the role of Genesis Fellow/Associate Director at the Young Vic Theatre, previously directed the 2017 Olivier nominated Cuttin it (Young Vic, Birmingham Rep, Sheffield Crucible, Royal Court, Yard Theatre) and Off The Page, a short film for the Royal Court/Guardian's microplays season.

New Perspectives is an East Midlands based company with over 40 years' experience of touring highly original productions to venues of all sizes across the UK, from mid-scale theatres to village halls. Since 2012, they have been led by Artistic Director Jack McNamara whose productions include The Boss of It All by Lars von Trier (Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh and Soho Theatre), The Lovesong of Alfred J Hitchcock by David Rudkin (Brits Off Broadway, New York and UK tour), and Darkness Darkness (Nottingham Playhouse co-production). They will be touring Debbie Tucker Green's trade in the Autumn and this Christmas they will present a stage adaptation of The Wolf, The Duck and The Mouse at the Unicorn Theatre.

Africa Writes festival is a celebration of contemporary literature from Africa and the diaspora, brought to you by The Royal African Society and presented in partnership the British Library. The eighth edition of the festival takes place Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.

Tickets: £30 - £20 | www.atgtickets.com | 0844 871 7615





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You