Cast and Creatives Set For Theatre Centre's 2024 UK Tour of WISH YOU WEREN'T HERE

The tour kicks off 4th January – 10th February at Sheffield Theatres, Playhouse.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

The cast and creatives for Wish You Weren't Here, a new comedy from Theatre Centre’s Resident Writer, Katie Redford (TAPPED, Theatre503; YELLOW LIPS, BBC Radio 4) have been announced for 2024. Wish You Weren’t Here is a hilarious and heart-warming exploration of family relationships, the agony of growing up, and how to find your way in the world when you can’t help thinking you’re just not good enough. 

This joyous comedy about beaches, bonding and body image, will star Olivia Pentelow (Ridley, ITV) making her professional stage debut as Mila, joined by Eleanor Henderson (Little Scratch, Hampstead Theatre/New Diorama; Henry V, The Globe) in the role of Lorna. Directed by Rob Watt (Human Nurture, UK Tour; Birds and Bees, UK Tour) and co-produced by Theatre Centre and Sheffield Theatres, this world premiere production has been created in conversation with hundreds of young people across the country as part of Theatre Centre’s acclaimed Future Makers process.

After all those extra shifts, all Lorna wants is a night out on the town and time to reconnect with her daughter. Yet all 16-year-old Mila wants is for the world to stop burning and for someone to take down that ‘Beach Body Ready’ poster. As the pair check into their ‘premium’ room where they can almost see the sea, they quickly discover that their favourite seaside town, which was once their annual sunny escape, could really use some attention – just like their relationship. 

The creative team behind this honest production will include lighting design from Jess Brigham (Much Ado About Nothing, Manchester Hope Mill; A Sudden Violent Burst of Rain, The Gate Theatre), and movement direction from Kiren Virdee who has worked at performances across venues including The Kings Head Theatre, New Wimbledon Theatre and Orange Tree Theatre. Sound design will be devised by Tom Sharkett who has most recently worked with the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and Extant Theatre and set design will be led by Bethany Wells (Birds and Bees, UK Tour; Thank You Very Much, National Theatre of Scotland).

Writer Katie Redford comments, Wish You Weren’t Here has been one of the most collaborative experiences I’ve ever had as a writer. Working with hundreds of young people across the country whilst creating this play has been such a joyful and insightful process and I’m so looking forward to sharing our work.

Tour Dates

4th January – 10th February Sheffield Theatres, Playhouse

55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 1DA
https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/wish-you-werent-here

15th – 16th February Northern Stage

Barras Bridge, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 7RH

https://northernstage.co.uk/whats-on/wish-you-werent-here/

19th February – 2nd March Soho Theatre, London

21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

https://sohotheatre.com/events/wish-you-werent-here/

7th – 8th March Brighton Dome

Church Street, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1UE

https://brightondome.org/whats_on/

14th – 15th March Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Millbrook, Guildford GU1 3UX

https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/wish-you-werent-here




Recommended For You