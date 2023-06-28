Cast and Creative Team Revealed For METAMORPHOSIS at Theatre Royal Plymouth

Metamorphosis premieres at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 11 September before embarking on a major tour.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Cast and Creative Team Revealed For METAMORPHOSIS at Theatre Royal Plymouth

Frantic Assembly has announced casting and the full creative team for its new adaptation of Franz Kafka’s Metamorphosis, a collaboration between BAFTA nominated poet, playwright and broadcaster Lemn Sissay OBE  and Frantic Assembly’s Artistic Director Scott Graham.  Metamorphosis premieres at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 11 September (Press Night 14 September) before embarking on a major tour cultimating with a 4 week run at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 1 February – 2 March 2024.

Following their acclaimed performances as Iago, Roderigo and Bianca in Frantic Assembly’s recent sell-out tour of Othello, Joe Layton (Young Wallander, Netflix; Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Marvel) will play the Chief Clerk/Lodger, Felipe Pacheco (The Responder, BBC; Brassic, Sky One) will play Gregor and Hannah Sinclair Robinson (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, UK and Ireland Tour; Rockets, Blue Lights, both National Theatre) will play Grete.  They will be joined by TROY Glasgow (The Wife of Willesden, Kiln Theatre/Boston/NYC; A Streetcar Named Desire, Young Vic/ St Ann’s Warehouse NYC) as Father and Louise Mai Newberry (Romeo and Juliet, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; All’s Well That Ends Well, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse) who will play the role of Mother.

Metamorphosis will be adapted by Lemn Sissay OBE, directed by Scott Graham, designed by Jon Bauser, composed by Stefan Janik, with lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, video design by Ian William Galloway, sound design by Helen Skiera, and costume design by Becky Gunstone, the associate director is David Gilbert and casting director is Will Burton CDG. 

Kafka’s Metamorphosis is a powerful and vital depiction of humans struggling within a system that crushes them under its heel.  Gregor Samsa finds himself transformed from breadwinner into burden in this absurd and tragic story.  Frantic Assembly is renowned for its use of physicality and movement and Metamorphosis will be an inherently visceral production about the limitations of the body and mind, imagination and aspiration. All of this, coupled with the fluidity and lyricism of Lemn Sissay’s adaptation, promises an exciting and dynamic show.

Metamorphosis is a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth, Curve Leicester, MAST Mayflower Studios and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.  

The new production will premiere at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 11 – 16 September 2023, before touring to Curve Theatre Leicester (19 – 23 September 2023), MAST Mayflower Studios Southampton (26 – 30 September 2023), Connaught Theatre Worthing (3 – 7  October 2023), York Theatre Royal (10 – 14 October 2023), Liverpool Playhouse (17 – 21  October 2023), Northern Stage Newcastle (24 – 28  October 2023), Mercury Theatre Colchester (7 – 11  November 2023), The Lowry Salford Quays(14 – 18  November 2023), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford  (21 – 25  November 2023), Bristol Old Vic (10-20 January 2024), Belgrade Theatre Coventry (23 – 27 January 2024) and a four week run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 1 February – 2 March 2024.

Lemn Sissay’s new collection of poetry Let the Light Pour In will be published by Canongate on 21 September 2023.  For the past decade, Sissay has composed a short poem as dawn breaks each morning. Let the Light Pour In is a life-affirming and witty collection of the best of these poems fueled by resilience and defiant joy. 

Tour Dates

2023

Theatre Royal Plymouth                                  11 – 16 September 

Curve, Leicester                 19 – 23 September 

MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton        26 – 30 September 

Connaught Theatre, Worthing                         3 – 7 October 

York Theatre Royal                                          10 – 14 October 

Liverpool Playhouse                                         17 – 21 October  

Northern Stage, Newcastle                              24 – 28 October 

Mercury Theatre, Colchester                           7 – 11 November 

Quays Theatre, The Lowry, Salford                14 – 18 November

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford                 21 – 25 November 

2024

Bristol Old Vic                                                 10 – 20 January 

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry                           23 – 27 January 

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre               1 Feb – 2 March 



