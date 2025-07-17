Cast Set For UK Tour of THE CHAOS THAT HAS BEEN AND WILL NO DOUBT RETURN 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its award-winning sold-out debut at Edinburgh Fringe, The Chaos That Has Been and Will No Doubt Return has announced the cast for its London premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough. Set against the backdrop of a post 2008 financial crash, this compelling production from Chalk Line Theatre follows two best friends as they chase the highs of youth against a backdrop of systemic neglect.

The production stars Midlands-born actor and writer and Spotlight Prize finalist Elan Butler (Masters of The Air, AppleTV+; Fishcat, Nottingham Playhouse/Warwick Arts Centre). Set over one chaotic night in austerity-hit Luton, he will be joined by Nathaniel Christian (Much Ado About Nothing, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Dalgliesh, Channel 5) and Leanne Henlon (Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner, Royal Court/New York Transfer; Jitney, Leeds Playhouse/The Old Vic).

Writer Sam Edmunds, who grew up in Luton, draws on his own experiences and in-depth conversations with young people and those directly affected by knife violence. Set against the backdrop of a growing national crisis, the production explores how easily vulnerable individuals from working-class communities can be drawn into violence, and how unaddressed anger can lead to tragic consequences. Knife crime has risen sharply, with 47,300 offences recorded across the UK, and 18 per cent of convictions involving children aged just 10 to 17. The number of teenagers killed with a knife has increased by 240 per cent over the past decade, highlighting a deeply troubling trend. Edmunds’ work sheds light on the harsh realities facing young people in deprived areas and communities that have suffered years of systemic neglect.

This powerful production is a lyrical tapestry of violence, defiance and hope. Known for their sharp, political storytelling, Chalk Line delivers a production that is both urgent and poetic. What starts as a blur of noughties bangers and corner-shop gin spirals into something darker – a raw, real-time collision of friendship, violence, and survival. Told with biting wit and lyrical intensity, this production is a powerful exploration of class, identity and the rage of a generation forced to fight for freedom, while also capturing the universal and relatable experience of transition and uncertainty that accompanies major life changes.

The production is directed by multi award-winning director, writer, and producer Sam Edmunds (Blanket Ban, Southwark Playhouse Borough 2023, Spazju Kreattiv 2025/; Con-Version, VAULT Festival) who is the Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Chalk Line Theatre and previously served as Resident Assistant Director at The Hampstead Theatre. He is joined by international multi-award-winning director Vikesh Godhwani (Blanket Ban, Southwark Playhouse Borough, 2023; The Nobodies, The Pleasance/National Tour), the other half of Chalk Line Theatre, who co-directs. Alongside them is Movement Director and Intimacy Coordinator Jess Tucker Boyd (Bacon, Finborough Theatre; Katzenmusik, Royal Court Theatre), designer Rob Miles (Sisyphean Quick Fix, Riverside Studios; The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Arcola Theatre) and composer Matteo Depares (Blanket Ban, Southwark Playhouse Borough 2023, Spazju Kreattiv 2025/; Con-Version, VAULT Festival).

Writer Sam Edmunds comments, We can't wait to bring this new version of Chaos to London and across the regions, with a phenomenal cast and creative team, bringing new energy to the piece. This show is a labour of love, built from my own lived experience, and so it is a total joy to share this story with audiences. I can't wait for people to join our party!

Alongside the show Chalk Line will deliver a national impact programme on knife crime intervention, supported by the Ben Kinsella Trust, reaching thousands of young people across the UK. A Q&A will be held on Tuesday 9th September at Southwark Playhouse Borough with Tony Award winning writer David Edgar (The New Reel, Royal Shakespeare Company; Nicholas Nickleby, Aldwych Theatre).