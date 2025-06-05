Cast Set For THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR at Shakespeare's Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the cast of The Merry Wives of Windsor, directed by Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes (Romeo and Juliet, 2025). Shakespeare’s raucous comedy runs from 4 July – 20 September in The Globe Theatre.

The cast comprises Corrina Buchan as Rugby / Cover, Jolyon Coy as Ford, Samuel Creasey as Hugh Evans, George Fouracres as Falstaff, Christopher Logan as Page, Tré Medley as Simple / Cover, Marcus Olale as Fenton / Nym, Emma Pallant as Mistress Page, LJ Parkinson as Host / Pistol, Katherine Pearce as Mistress Ford, Danielle Phillips as Anne Page / Robin the Page / Bardolph, Odhran Riddell as William Page, Sophie Russell as Shallow / Mistress Quickly, Alexander Shaw as William Page, and Adam Wadsworth as Doctor Caius / Slender.

Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes says: “I’m really excited to start working on our production of The Merry Wives of Windsor. We have a brilliant comedic cast and a super creative team, who are all ready to rediscover and find the freshness in one of Shakespeare’s most raucous comedies.”

The Merry Wives of Windsor is designed by Grace Smart, with music composed by Frew. Poppy Clifford is Assistant Director, Jacquie Davies is Costume Supervisor, Bethan Clarke is Fight and Intimacy Director, Tamsin Hurtado Clarke is Movement Director, Si Trinder is Text Consultant, and Gary Horner is Voice Coach.

The Merry Wives of Windsor was cast by Becky Paris CDG, Head of Casting at Shakespeare’s Globe.

