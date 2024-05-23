Cast Set For ROPE at Theatr Clwyd

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatr Clwyd has announced the cast for their upcoming production of Rope by Patrick Hamilton which runs from 29 June to 20 July with the press night on Wednesday 3 July. This is a dark comic drama about murder, power and superiority, inspired by a real crime.

1929. Two young men have murdered a fellow student and stashed the body in a large chest. Will they get away with it? They host a party for the victim’s oblivious family, but light-hearted chit-chat turns to verbal sparring that threatens to unlock the secret stashed in the centre of the room...

Directed by Theatr Clwyd’s Associate Director, Francesca Goodridge (A Pretty Shitty Love) who said ‘ When I first read Rope, I found myself asking how this story of ruling-class arrogance and male impunity was written in the 1920s, when it speaks so clearly to the 2020s. Written a century before today's obsession with true crime podcasts, Rope remains a heart-stopping thriller - with no let-up for episode breaks. The play takes audiences on a wild night of suspense and surprise, with a relentless focus on one space, one crime, and a brazen cover-up by men drunk on their own supposed superiority’

The cast for this exciting production includes: Jack Hammett (The Great Gatsby, Theatr Clwyd) as Wyndham Brandon, Chirag Benedict Lobo (Life of Pi Wyndham’s Theatre, West End),) as Granillo, Tim Pritchett (Missing Julie, Theatr Clwyd) as Rupert Cadell, Emily Burnett (Princess & The Hustler, Bristol Old Vic) as Leila, Emily Pithon (Noises Off,Theatr Clwyd) as Mrs Debenham, Rhys Warrington (The Mousetrap, St. Martins Theatre / West End) as Kenneth Raglan, Felipe Pacheco (Metamorphosis, Frantic Assembly National Tour) as Sabot and Keiron Self (My Family, BBC) as Sir Johnstone Kentley.

The creative team includes Set and Costume Design: Good Teeth, Lighting Design: Ryan Joseph Stafford, Composer and Sound Design: Dyfan Jones, Movement Director: Jess Williams, Fight Director: Kev McCurdy, Assistant Director: Dena Davies, Casting Director: Polly Jerrold, Company Stage Manager: Lizzie O’Sullivan, Deputy Stage Manager: Natasha Guzel, Assistant Stage Manager: Emma Hardwick.

Rope will be performed at Theatr Mix, Theatr Clwyd from 29 June – 20 July. Accessible performances will take place on the following dates: BSL 6 July, audio described and touch tours 12 July and captioned performance 18 July.

Comments