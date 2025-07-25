Cast Set For MAMA GOOSE Panto at Stratford East

 tracking pixel
Performances run Friday 21 November 2025 – Saturday 3 January 2026.

Stratford East has announced this year’s cast and creative team for MAMA GOOSE, with book by Vikki Stone & Tonderai Munyevu, who also co-direct, music by Robert Hyman, and lyrics by Robert Hyman & Vikki Stone.

The cast includes Charlie Cameron as AI Jill, Duane Gooden as Mama Goose, Mya Fox-Scott as BFF (The Bougie Fierce Fairy), Jerome Lincoln as Katy Perry/Ensemble, Ellie Seaton as WTF (The Wholesome Thoughtful Fairy), Grace Venus as the Tax Man/Ensemble, Che Walker as Gary The Goose, and Marcellus Whyte as Jack Goose. 

Completing the creative team are Set and Costume Designer: Stewart J. Charlesworth, Lighting Designer: Ciarán Cunningham, Sound Designer: Dan Samson, Musical Director: Rachel Wells, Casting Director: Rob Kelly, Choreographer: Kloé Dean and Costume Supervisor: Chantal Short.

Vikki Stone and Tonderai Munyevu, Co-Writers and Co-Directors, said today: “From the very beginning, we had high hopes for what Mama Goose could become. But we could never have imagined how wonderfully all the elements would come together — from the brilliant cast and outstanding creative team to the amazing company at Stratford East. We are thrilled by the talent that has united to make this Christmas a truly special time at Stratford East, with the hilarious Mama Goose and her world of unforgettable characters. Don’t miss this magical panto!”

Lisa Spirling and Hanna Streeter, Stratford East Co-CEOs Artistic Director and Executive Director, said today: “We can’t wait to share Mama Goose with you; this panto has been created by the best in the business as a love letter to our Stratford audience and celebrates the very best of panto traditions with a cheeky nod to all things now. It’s outrageously funny, with a showstopping cast and original songs that are sure to become your festive playlist.”




