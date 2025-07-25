Cast Set For MAMA GOOSE Panto at Stratford East

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stratford East has announced this year’s cast and creative team for MAMA GOOSE, with book by Vikki Stone & Tonderai Munyevu, who also co-direct, music by Robert Hyman, and lyrics by Robert Hyman & Vikki Stone.

The cast includes Charlie Cameron as AI Jill, Duane Gooden as Mama Goose, Mya Fox-Scott as BFF (The Bougie Fierce Fairy), Jerome Lincoln as Katy Perry/Ensemble, Ellie Seaton as WTF (The Wholesome Thoughtful Fairy), Grace Venus as the Tax Man/Ensemble, Che Walker as Gary The Goose, and Marcellus Whyte as Jack Goose.

Completing the creative team are Set and Costume Designer: Stewart J. Charlesworth, Lighting Designer: Ciarán Cunningham, Sound Designer: Dan Samson, Musical Director: Rachel Wells, Casting Director: Rob Kelly, Choreographer: Kloé Dean and Costume Supervisor: Chantal Short.

Vikki Stone and Tonderai Munyevu, Co-Writers and Co-Directors, said today: “From the very beginning, we had high hopes for what Mama Goose could become. But we could never have imagined how wonderfully all the elements would come together — from the brilliant cast and outstanding creative team to the amazing company at Stratford East. We are thrilled by the talent that has united to make this Christmas a truly special time at Stratford East, with the hilarious Mama Goose and her world of unforgettable characters. Don’t miss this magical panto!”

Lisa Spirling and Hanna Streeter, Stratford East Co-CEOs Artistic Director and Executive Director, said today: “We can’t wait to share Mama Goose with you; this panto has been created by the best in the business as a love letter to our Stratford audience and celebrates the very best of panto traditions with a cheeky nod to all things now. It’s outrageously funny, with a showstopping cast and original songs that are sure to become your festive playlist.”