Cast Set For DISENCHANTED! at the Lichfield Garrick Theatre

The Lichfield Garrick Theatre has announced the casting of the UK premiere of the Off-Broadway hit musical comedy Disenchanted!. Created by Dennis T. Giacino and Fiely Matias, the show received rave reviews when it played at Westside Theatre New York and has since toured the US and across the World. This Spring it comes to the UK for its first professional production. Performances run Fri 24th April to Sat 2nd May 2026.

Directed by Daniel Buckroyd, the show will burst onto the stage of Lichfield Garrick in a brand new production that will feature Ashley New (See It. Say It. Sorted. The Musical. - Edinburgh Fringe, Much Ado About Nothing - Bloomsbury Studio) as Mulan and Pocahontas, Eliza Bowden (The Mad Ones - The Other Palace, Heathers - West End and UK Tour) as Belle, Little Mermaid and Rapunzel, Jewelle Hutchinson (Coram Boy - Chichester Festival Theatre & The Lowry, Stiletto - Charing Cross Theatre) as Princess Who Kissed A Frog, Lois Glenister (Zog and Zog and The Filying Doctors - UK tours, Stick Man – West End) as Snow White, Roshaan Saulnier (Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial - Putney Arts Theatre, Believe in Magic - BBC Studios) as Sleeping Beauty and Princess Badroulbadour and Rosie Napper (Aladdin and Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs both Yvonne Arnaud Theatre) as Cinderella.

Girls want nothing more than to live Happily Ever After... don't they?

Enchanted, debunks once-and-for-all the myth of the ‘damsel-in-distress' as audiences wave goodbye to the traditional beauty obsessed, ditzy, and insecure princess and say hello to a gang of bold, brilliant, young women, ready to Raise the Roof (or smash a few glass ceilings).

This is the end of the familiar fairytale trope of a girl whose entire personality rests on the way she looks and her quest to bag a handsome prince to rescue her from her darkest, most horrifying fate of all— Independence. The show introduces the plucky Snow White, the disillusioned Cinderella, the unpredictable Sleeping Beauty, the unapologetic Hua Mulan, the ethereal Princess (Who Kissed the Frog), the rebellious Little Mermaid, the authentic Pocahontas, the progressive Rapunzel, the witty Belle, and the misogyny-busting Princess Badroulbadour — all these fiercly fiery women have, frankly, had it up to here with square-jawed princes thinking they need saving.

Lichfield Garrick will be home to the UK Professional debut of this show, with Disenchanted! swapping the spires of the Chrysler Building for the Three Spires, giving the people in the UK the first chance to take a bite out of the Big Apple's latest export. What's more, the show is also gearing up for a run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2026 and a mid-scale tour around the UK the following year.

Director Daniel Buckroyd says, "One of the things that first attracted me to Disenchanted! was the amazing cast of funny, feisty, female characters that Dennis & Fiely have created – so I wasn't surprised that the show attracted interest from so many brilliantly-talented performers, and I'm thrilled that we've secured the pick of them to star in this UK premiere – they each blew us away with their vocal abilities and had us in stitches with their comic timing. Audiences are in for a treat."