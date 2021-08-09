Cast Announced For the World Premiere of CURTAIN UP at Theatr Clwyd

Artistic Director Tamara Harvey and Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford today announce the cast for Curtain Up which opens at Theatr Clwyd on August 19. Tickets are on sale now.

Each week five new short plays, will be performed as a collection together by 10 actors. The audience decide who plays who and their props and costumes.

Directed by Tamara Harvey with associates Francesca Goodridge and Emyr John, the casts are:

Wednesday 18 - Saturday 21 August

Alex Murdoch, Anita Reynolds, Jenna Preece, John Carter, Llyr Evans, Mared Jarman, Scott Gutteridge, Sian Reese-Williams, Sion Pritchard & Lowri Izzard.

Wednesday 25 - Saturday 28 August

Nia Gandhi, Ché Francis, Sharita Oomeer , Gareth Aled, Simon Nehan,Veronica Roberts, Richard Elis, Lilly Hart, Jonathan Hawkins, Karina Jones

Wednesday 1 - Saturday 4 September

Sophie Carmen-Jones, Oat Jenner, Mali O'Donnell, Steffan Donnelly, Siân Howard, David Bower, Philippa Cole, Catrin Mai Edwards, Meilir Rhys Williams, Chloë Clarke taking charge.tic.

The Curtain Up writers include Meredydd Barker, Matthew Bulgo, Katherine Chandler, Amy Bethan Evans, Ciaran Fitzgerald, Rebecca Jade Hammond, Tracy Harris, Ming Ho, Mari Izzard, Jennifer Lunn, Samantha O'Rourke, Lisa Parry, Kristian Phillips, Mali Ann Rees and Alun Saunders

All productions will be staged in line with current Welsh government guidelines, with contingencies in place for livestreamed performances and outdoor performance spaces.

