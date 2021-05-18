Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of David Greig's New Play ADVENTURES WITH THE PAINTED PEOPLE

Pitlochry Festival Theatre have today announced the casting for the long-awaited stage premiere of David Greig's new play, Adventures with the Painted People, which will open in Pitlochry from 10 June to 4 July as part of the theatre's outdoor Summer Season.



This much-anticipated play by one of Scotland's leading playwrights, will feature Nicholas Karimi (The Twilight Zone, Almeida, and West End; Macbeth, National Theatre; The Kite Runner, Nottingham Playhouse and West End and James Ii, National Theatre of Scotland) in the role of Lucius, and Kirsty Stuart (Faith Healer, Pitlochry Festival Theatre, The Duchess [Of Malfi], Royal Lyceum Edinburgh and Citizens Theatre, Call the Midwife, BBC and Shetland, ITV) as Eithne.

Performed in the theatre's outdoor amphitheatre, with the stunning Perthshire hills as a backdrop, Adventures with the Painted People is a compelling love story, exploring the value of the lessons of history and the power of writing. Lucius is a cultured Roman officer, captured by the Picts and about to be sacrificed. Eithne is a wise Pictish woman, who wants to record her people's history in writing, a skill they do not yet have. She makes a deal - she will rescue Lucius, in exchange for him teaching her to write. So, they must flee - not by road, the Romans have not built those yet, but down river...



Originally commissioned by Pitlochry Festival Theatre as part of the Shades of Tay project, the play was set to have its stage premiere in Pitlochry in July 2020. It subsequently became an acclaimed BBC Radio 3 play in June last year, as part of BBC Arts Culture in Quarantine series.



Adventures with the Painted People is directed by the award-winning director, Elizabeth Newman (Faith Healer, Pitlochry Festival Theatre), with lighting design by Jeanine Byrne (Faith Healer, Pitlochry Festival Theatre), and music and sound design by Ben Occhipinti (Barefoot in the Park, Pitlochry Festival Theatre).



Adventures with the Painted People will have its stage premiere at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from the 10 June - 4 July.



For tickets and further information visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com