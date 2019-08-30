Cast Announced For SING YER HEART OUT FOR THE LADS At The Chichester Spiegeltent

Roy Williams's SING YER HEART OUT OF THE LADS will be performed in a pop-up venue at Chichester Festival Theatre, the Spiegeltent, which will be transformed into a pub setting to create an immersive theatrical experience. Directed by Nicole Charles, the cast is: Harold Addo, Makir Ahmed, Dajay Brown, Alexander Cobb, Rob Compton, Kirsty J Curtis, Jennifer Daley, Martyn Ellis, Michael Hodgson, Jack James Ryan, Billy Kennedy, Sian Reese-Williams, Richard Riddell and Mark Springer.

Saturday 7 October. Gina, landlady of The King George pub, has a lot on her plate. The England vs Germany World Cup qualifying match is about to start, the pub football team is about to charge in and the TV's on the blink.

Over the next few hours, national defeat looms and xenophobic tensions rise, fuelled by the inarticulate fury of the pub team captain, Lawrie, and the insidious propaganda of right-wing extremist Alan. And while policeman Lee struggles to keep the peace, disillusioned squaddie Mark and Gina's bullied son Glen are fighting their own demons.

Premiered at The National Theatre in 2002, Roy Williams's ferocious, funny and disturbing play takes aim at what it means to be black, white and English in twenty-first century Britain. Scoring high on foul language, threat and vulgar humour, Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads is definitely not for the faint of heart.

Roy Williams's award-winning plays have also been staged at the RSC and the Royal Court. Nicole Charles's recent work includes Emilia at Shakespeare's Globe and in the West End.

The production will have set design by Joanna Scotcher, costume design by Amelia Jane Hankin, lighting design by Joshua Carr, sound design by George Dennis, video design by Isaac Madge, movement direction by Chris Whittaker and fight direction by Kate Waters.

This play contains extremely strong language that some people may find upsetting. Recommended for ages 16+

Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads is sponsored by Genesis Town Planning.





