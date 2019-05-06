Cast Announced For ORPHEUS DESCENDING At Stockwell Playhouse

The cast has been announced for Tennessee Williams' Orpheus Descending at Stockwell Playhouse, presented by The Lost Theatre Company. Natasha Colenso takes on the lead role of Lady Torrence alongside Greg Miller Burns (Wicked, Assasins) as Valentine Xavier and Sophie Tergeist as Carol Cutrere. The production will have a limited run at The Stockwell Playhouse from 15th May - 18th May.

Based on the Greek Myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the story focuses on Lady Torrence, trapped in a loveless marriage, in a small town with traditional values. However, the arrival of the wild-eyed and charismatic Val suddenly brings with it a new lease of life, full of passion where new things seem possible. Everything will change as certainty, conformity and tradition are ripped apart.

The cast is completed by Chris Leaney (Sheriff Talbott), Helen Stirling-Lane (Vee Talbott), Ali Shinall (Beulah Binnings), Hannah Fretwell (Dolly Hamma), Teddy Corbett (Pee Wee Binnings), Charlie Collicutt (Dog Hamma), Fraser Wood (Jabe Torrence), Ingrid Miller (Eva Temple), Shauna Gavaghan (Sister Temple) Yvonne Maxwell (Nurse Porter), Dan Hazelwood (David Cutrere).

This specific work of Tennessee Williams is rarely performed in the UK, especially in London and will be directed by Marcus Marsh, Associate Director at Stockwell Playhouse and Artistic Director of Blueleaf Theatre. The rest of the production team includes set design by Mark Magill, Artistic Director of Stockwell Playhouse with lighting design by Martin John Bristow.

