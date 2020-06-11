Cast Announced For Nottingham Playhouse's NOAH AND THE PEACOCK

The cast has been announced for Nottingham Playhouse's innovative live online production of Noah and The Peacock by Jeff James. Kyle Soller who won the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez (Young Vic and West End) will play Peacock. He will be joined by Danusia Samal (Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal Court, Manchester Royal Exchange) as Peahen, Bradley Foster (National Theatre, Headlong, New Wolsey Theatre) as Ham, Stork, Duck 1 and Rabbit 2 and Patricia Davenport (The Royal Shakespeare Company, Kneehigh ,Birmingham Rep) in other roles. Jeff James also directs.

Written and created especially for Zoom during the Nottingham Playhouse's temporary closure due to the pandemic, Noah and the Peacock is a brand new form of live, at-home theatre. Running from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 June over six performances, the show is aimed at primary aged children and their families.

The cast of 4 actors will be performing the play live from their homes whilst watching families are invited to star in the show by dressing up as Noah's animals and creating sound effects with items found at home.

Noah and the Peacock is a funny and charming tale of hope, friendship and overcoming the odds. The story tells of Peacock and Peahen. Peacock is extremely pompous and all he can talk about is his beautiful feathers. Peahen, on the other hand, is much more modest and longs to make friends with the other animals. When the pair hear news that a huge flood is on the way, Peacock refuses to leave the roost and risk ruining his perfect plumage in the rain. So, with no other choice, Peahen sets off on a journey through the dark forest and along the great blue river. As all the animals must go two-by-two, will Peahen make it onto the ark alone? Can stubborn Peacock change his mind before it's too late?

Adam Penford, Artistic Director of Nottingham Playhouse, said: "We're so excited to be announcing Noah and the Peacock. Jeff's play is witty, intelligent and playful. We have moved most of our participation work online during lockdown and commissioned digital work by local theatre-makers, but it felt crucial to develop a full production, specifically created to be experienced online. I'm sure the interactive element will delight audiences. It's also vital that we continue to offer employment opportunities to freelance actors and creatives during this tough financial climate."

Writer and director Jeff James's previous credits include Persuasion (Manchester Royal Exchange) and Stink Foot (The Yard Theatre) as writer-director, and La Musica (Young Vic) and One for the Road and Victoria Station (Young Vic and Print Room) as director.

Noah and the Peacock has an initial run of six performances (19 - 21 June) and tickets cost £9 which gives access to the Zoom link for each household and a show activity pack. There will be a Pay What You Can performance on Sunday 21 June at 10.30am and a BSL interpreted performance on Sunday 21 June at 2.30pm. The show is recommended for children aged 5 - 9 and their grown-ups. Tickets are available online at nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk.

Nottingham Playhouse has a long history of producing work for young people, stretching back to the establishment of Roundabout in the 1970s. The theatre continues to produce work for this age group in the studio theatre. It also tours work for schools in the region. This Christmas, Nottingham Playhouse is producing Jack and the Beanstalk to be written by Naomi Obeng, a local writer who was commissioned via an open call out.

The outbreak of Covid-19 in the UK has led to show postponements and the halting of many events and classes at the Playhouse. Other content released includes dance tutorials, story-telling, special episodes of its podcast. Videos have been uploaded to Nottingham Playhouse's YouTube channel, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The latest news regarding Nottingham Playhouse and its reaction to Covid-19 can be found at: nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/.

Donations to the Curtain Up Appeal can be made via nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/support/curtain-up-appeal/.

