Caroline Nin Will Present SONGS AND STORIES OF THE PARIS LIDO As Part of Live At Zedel's French Fest 2020

Famed for its sophisticated nightlife, the iconic venue on the Champs Elysées has been home to cabaret's elite including Marlene Dietrich, Edith Piaf, Shirley MacLaine, Liza Minnelli and Noel Coward to name just a few.

For many years, headlining at the Lido in the glamourous revue Bonheur, Caroline introduced worldwide audiences to the longings, struggles and heartaches of Lola Lola with Nin at once being its mistress and muse.

Caroline and her trio (piano, doublebass, and drums) led by Musical Director Sean Hargreaves, will transport you to the heart of Paris with an exciting repertoire that celebrates the cosmopolitan and multicultural nature of the city.

Featuring songs from Gainsbourg, Kander & Ebb, Piazzolla, Grace Jones, Brel, Michel Legrand and Kurt Weill, let Nin's trademark smoky-jazz-inflected voice seduce you over and over.

Caroline Nin says: "Those fabulous years spent at the Lido, performing night after night have been a very important part of my life as a chanteuse and a performer. I had to write this show to express the passion that the world's most famous Cabaret venue has brought to me, it is an honour and pleasure to perform and tell stories of the underworld of the Paris Lido at London's thriving Crazy Coqs."

Caroline Nin is a French jazz singer and chanteuse. She studied at Lille University. Previous shows include Hymne A Piaf, an interpretation of France's greatest musical icon, Edith Piaf. It has been performed around the world from Sydney's Opera House, London's Royal Festival Hall, Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club and New York's Don't Tell Mamma and the Metropolitan Rooms. She was the recipient of a Herald Angel Award for Best Cabaret at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and went on to create a new show for the Adelaide Cabaret Festival based on another musical icon, German performer Marlene Dietrich. She has undertaken a one-year residency at the world's most famous cabaret, the Lido de Paris on The Champs Elysées and performed three seasons at Sydney Opera House and The Vanguard. She was nominated for Best Cabaret Artist in the 2012 Helpmann Awards and was recognized by France's national library BNF as the Ambassador of French Chanson around the world.

CAROLINE NIN: SONGS AND STORIES OF THE PARIS LIDO

Wednesday 18 March at 7pm and Friday 20 March at 9.15pm | Tickets £30 | Running time approx. 80 mns | 16+

Tickets and information: www.liveatzedel.com / 020 7734 4888 Live at Zédel 20 Sherwood Street. London. W1F 7ED.





