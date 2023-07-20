Camden Fringe Presents WOMAN. LIFE. FREEDOM. At Canal Cafe Theatre

Woman. Life. Freedom traces a journey of self-discovery and the tensions this creates.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Woman. Life. Freedom, a play made in response to the Iranian protests, follows Meera as she explores her relationship to herself, Islam and the 'choices' many Muslim women struggle with. 

As the Iranian protest flares and the English nationalism peaks over the Qatar World Cup, Meera, a British born Pakistani woman, questions her religious practices asking.... Is it a choice or are we forced to conform?  

Woman. Life. Freedom traces a journey of self-discovery and the tensions this creates. With the flames of the Iranian protest reaching UK shores, follow one family's religious struggles and watch how love, passion and faith brings them together but also tears them apart. Written by T'arah Iman-McDermott, directed by Clara Janssen alongside Aditi Dalal as assistant director and produced by Gabriele Osella. 

Woman. Life. Freedom is the first of many plays to be produced and devised by recently founded South Asian Company 'Nalini'. Nalini centres Global Majority voices at their core - 'We believe in creating opportunities for our voices to be heard, whilst representing the South Asian community, we aim to centre our work around real stories and, real lives', Alicia Fernandes, founder of Nalini. The world is polarised, but theatre as a medium invites the complexity needed to explore these complicated topics. Through humour mixed with engaging writing, topics approached in Woman. Life. Freedom such as anger toward the patriarchy and balancing responsibility with personal truth are held, understood and given space to breath. A key belief at Nalini is that the connection between an audience and the stage creates a space not found anywhere else, a certain alchemy where audiences are willing to listen and be moved and creatives are willing to speak and be heard.  

Join them as they take you through the conflict, joy and gratification that comes from taking ownership of your narrative and explore the tensions raised by being a modern British Muslim woman, with a family to care for and morals to uphold. 

Performers: Alicia Fernandes, Bushra Baig, Yusuf Naya, Ayeesha Parkar 

2 PERFORMANCES ONLY: 

Friday 4th August @ 7:30pm  

Saturday 5th August @ 7:30pm 

Running time: 45 minutes. 

Age recommendation: Ages 15+ 

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.   

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/freedom/ 

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £10 (+ £1.50 booking fee) 




Recommended For You