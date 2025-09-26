 tracker
COYOTE UGLY LIVE to Premiere in London in Spring 2026

London casting and full team will be announced in the coming weeks. Casting and Tickets will be announced this fall.

By: Sep. 26, 2025
COYOTE UGLY LIVE to Premiere in London in Spring 2026 Image
Coyote Ugly Live, a rollicking immersive comedy based on the world-famous bar, will open a new production in London in Spring 2026. This high-octane, hotter-than-Hell new offering is produced with the support of and legendary entrepreneur and Coyote Ugly Saloon owner, Liliana Lovell. London casting and full team will be announced in the coming weeks. Casting and Tickets will be announced this fall.

"There are no audiences more vibrant in the world right now than those in London - they love to sing, dance, drink and laugh until dawn. Coyote Ugly Live and the West End is the perfect combination and I can't wait to see the pure joy that this rowdy production brings!", says Creator, Holly-Anne Devlin.

Coyote Ugly Live is conceived, written, and directed by Devlin, and choreographed by Alison Ingelstrom, whose credits include the films Tick, Tick Boom, Up Here, and the hit television series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, with design by Tristan Raines and Ava Scanlon.

In addition to Antonio the workshop production featured Broadway and variety performers Amy Hillner Larsen, Sam Harvey, Sam Urdang, Gin Minsky, Lil'n Lace, Whitney Sprayberry, Maci Arms, Megan Campbell, Mecca Hicks, Nuri Park, Christina Quarternik, and Destiny Siegrest.




