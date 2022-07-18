COMEDY UNLEASHED Will Embark on a National Tour in Autumn 2022

Having consistently sold out shows in London for the past four and a half years, COMEDY UNLEASHED takes to the road this autumn. This rich mix of top comedians, who share a belief that no one should be censored, are set to bring their refreshing brand of humour to audiences across the UK from September through to November, on a whistlestop tour.

From Glasgow, in the north, to Brighton, in the south, Sheffield, in the east, to Bath, in the west, the tour takes in fifteen venues, with a different line-up in each town. What binds these performers together is their spirit of exploration and their determination to eschew all things predictable. They do not simply follow the news agenda and add a few punchlines, nor do they kowtow to the censorial element that has overrun comtemporary comedy. With these comedians, no subject is off limits. If something is funny... it's funny. So, with two fingers firmly stuck up to those who wish to silence others, Comedy Unleashed has no fear of of exploring prejudices, contrarian views and hidden thoughts, and here they are on a mission to spread their comedy across the land.

It is a place for the intellectually curious and the open-minded among us, a place for freedom of expression and most of all a place for laughter.

The line ups include the searingly honest Reginald D Hunter, the incisive and refreshing Geoff Norcott, intersectional activist Titania McGrath, one of the UK's foremost political satirists. Andrew Doyle, the dark dry and hilarious Tania Edwards, raw and bold anti woke comedian Leo Kearse, Somalian born storyteller Price Abdi, off beat Canadian surrealist Tony Law, San Franciscan provocateur Scott Capurro and many more.

Co-founder of Comedy Unleashed, Andrew Doyle says -

"We set up Comedy Unleashed because we feel that the time is right for a new alternative comedy movement. We book comics from all political backgrounds, or those who have no interest in politics at all. Our key criteria is that they are talented and funny. It never ceases to amaze me that this is considered in any way controversial."

Tour Dates

Sept 16 Old Fire Station Carlisle

Andrew Doyle Headliner, Tania Edwards, Scott Capurro Chris McGlade, Darius Davies MC

https://www.ofscarlisle.co.uk/event-comedy-unleashed.html

Sept 23 Groundlings Theatre Portsmouth

Tony Law Headliner, Sarah Callaghan, Nick Dixon Prince Abdi MC

https://groundlings.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173627354

Sept 24 Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa

Tony Law Headliner, Leo Kearse, Mary Bourke, Scott Capurro MC

https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre/site/index.php

October 1 Stourbridge Town Hall

Geoff Norcott Headliner, Sol Bernstein, Wilson, Tania Edwards, Darius Davies MC

http://boroughhalls.co.uk/comedy-unleashed.html

October 6 Old Market Theatre Brighton

Tania Edwards Headliner, Frank Sanazi, Wilson, Nick Dixon, Darius Davies MC

https://www.theoldmarket.com/shows/comedy-unleashed

October 7th Swindon Arts Centre

Andrew Doyle Headliner, Tania Edwards, Scott Capurro, Darius Davies MC

https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-comedy-unleashed-swindon-2022

October 12th Just the Tonic Club, Nottingham

Tony Law Headliner, Carey Marx, Tania Edwards, Stephen Grant MC

https://www.justthetonic.com/nottingham-comedy/shows/wednesday-12-October-2022/5534/

October 14th Beggars Theatre, Millom

Geoff Norcott Headliner, Chris McGlade, Tania Edwards, Mike Milligan MC

https://beggarstheatre.com/event/comedy-unleashed/

October 21st Walcot House Bath

Scott Capurro Headliner, Tania Edwards, Nick Dixon Josh Howie MC

https://www.bathcomedy.com/whats-on?id=1456

October 22nd Halifax Playhouse

Tony Law Headliner, Scott Capurro, Tania Edwards Josh Howie MC

http://www.halifaxplayhouse.org.uk/2022_productions/prod_comedy.html

October 27th Just the Tonic Club, Reading

Leo Kearse Headliner, Tania Edwards, Lewis Schaffer, Nicholas De Santo, Stephen Grant MC

https://www.justthetonic.com/reading-comedy/shows/thursday-27-October-2022/5535/

November 4th Websters Theatre Glasgow

Leo Kearse Headliner, Tania Edwards, Count Dankula Stephen Grant MC

not on sale yet

https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=websters+theatre&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8

November 10th Midland Arts Centre Birmingham

Tania Edwards Headliner, Mark Dolan, Preet Singh Jonathan Kogan, Stephen Grant MC

https://macbirmingham.co.uk/event/comedy-unleashed-on-tour

November 17th Hawth Theatre Crawley

TBC Headliner Reg D Hunter tbc

https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth

November 19th Montgomery Theatre Sheffield

Geoff Norcott Headliner, Eddy Brimson, Tania Edwards ,Martin Mor MC

https://themontgomery.org.uk/TheMontgomery.dll/Home